COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Along with above average temperatures, rain chances will remain as well. MONDAY: On and off rain is likely through the day, becoming more widespread with northward extent. Through the day, a warm front will slowly lift north across the state, steadily bringing warmer, more humid air to the region. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO