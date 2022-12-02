Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Lowndes County man dies at hospital after Monday crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man died after a Monday afternoon crash. 61-year-old Daniel Brownlee died last night in a Birmingham hospital. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant positively identified Brownlee this morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee’s...
wcbi.com
Continuing the rain chances
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It is going to be a sticky week with high levels of humidity, as the rain continues to fall. Temperatures are also going to be above average for several more days. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast sky conditions will continue through the night. There is a...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County is now valued at over 1 billion dollars
LOWNDES CO, Miss. (WCBI) – Last year property in Lowndes County was valued at 980 million dollars. That value has now gone over 1 billion dollars. But what does that mean?. 532 Million. Just about 10 years ago that was the value of the property on the Lowndes County tax rolls.
wcbi.com
Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory. Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation. 12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in...
wcbi.com
Rainy and Warm
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances linger through the rest of the week with above average temperatures in the forecast. TONIGHT: Cloud cover remains in place, limiting our cooling – temperatures will land in the low 60s. Light rain is likely to take place across the area through the overnight.
wcbi.com
Supervisors approve raise for some Lowndes County elected officials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County elected officials will be seeing a little extra in their checks come January. Supervisors approved a $2,000-a-year raise for Justice Court Judges, the County Attorney, and themselves. Lowndes County has surpassed $1 billion in property valuation. State law sets a minimum...
wcbi.com
Two people take stand in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial continues in Lowndes County. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence and a former Columbus police officer took the stand in the murder trial involving Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian...
wcbi.com
CPD warns of scam calls requesting money on behalf of police department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve received a phone call from someone trying to collect money on behalf of the Columbus Police Department, it’s a scam. The Columbus Police Department received several complaints about these scam calls being made. CPD officials said the agency will not request...
wcbi.com
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
wcbi.com
Child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious, but stable condition
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious, but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting. Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community. Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County murder trial begins opening statements
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Lowndes County. A jury was seated late this afternoon, and opening arguments began in the trial of Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said...
wcbi.com
With recent layoffs many are looking for jobs and they may be in the GTR
GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Recent large-scale layoffs in North Mississippi have former workers looking for answers and, more importantly, jobs. Experts on workforce development talked about the outlook in the Golden Triangle. Layoffs like those at United Furniture and Tiffin have shocked long-term employees. What they may not realize...
wcbi.com
Unseasonably warm week ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Along with above average temperatures, rain chances will remain as well. MONDAY: On and off rain is likely through the day, becoming more widespread with northward extent. Through the day, a warm front will slowly lift north across the state, steadily bringing warmer, more humid air to the region. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.
wcbi.com
District Three Constable Phil Gann announces plan to retire
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the longest-serving elected officials in Lee County history is retiring. District Three Constable Phil Gann spoke about his decision to not run for an 11th term, and his future plans. It was 1983 when Phil Gann was elected to his first term...
wcbi.com
Jury selection begins for Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection is underway for a murder trial in Lowndes County. Terry Macon was charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said the two men got into an argument on 22nd Avenue North in Columbus,...
wcbi.com
A Columbus Cheer team posts a video on Tik Tok that becomes viral
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next viral video you see may have some local flavor. The Columbus Middle School Cheer team’s answer to a Tik Tok challenge and its follow-up videos have received Millions of views. The next time you scroll through Tik Tok you may see some...
wcbi.com
CMS Cheer team posts video on TikTok that racks up nearly 20M views
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next viral video you see may have some local flavor. The Columbus Middle School Cheer team’s answer to a TikTok challenge and its follow-up videos have received millions of views. The next time you scroll through TikTok you may see some familiar faces.
wcbi.com
Tupelo football overcomes hardships en route to 13-win campaign
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo football is coming off a dominant 13-win season, but what the team overcame off the field is arguably just as impressive. The Golden Wave brand is fueled by toughness and that was put to the test this year. In the offseason, defensive line and strength coach Brian Robinson died unexpectedly.
Comments / 0