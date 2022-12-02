ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family Handyman

Guide To Outdoor Christmas Trees

Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Christmas trees

Christmas trees come in different species. The main differences are color (from deep green to a light silver green) and density. You probably won't go wrong if you "go green" and find the darkest green tree possible. So, I'd say first, get on idea of what variety of Christmas tree you are looking for. Keep in mind that a very dense tree (lots of branches, no chance at all seeing the trunk) won't have as much room for your ornaments. The first step is the "quick glance." You have someone stand the tree up and give it a few gentle...
Family Handyman

Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?

I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
findingfarina.com

When Should You Remove a Tree?

Planting trees is vital as they are essential resources for food, medicine, habitat, water, and so on. But trees do develop problems. It is very difficult to decide if it is right to remove it or not. There are so many factors that cause trees to die. It could be...
Indy100

If you see this lump on your Christmas tree, your home is about to be invaded by bugs

Before bringing that pine tree into your home this holiday season, you may want to check it for this one specific lump. One of the most beloved Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree in your home and decorating it. But if you're a person who gets a real pine tree every year you need to watch out for stealthy bugs. This walnut-sized brown lump on a pine tree may seem like a growing pinecone or a mess of branches, but it's actually a praying mantis egg. Praying mantises are a type of insect known for eating pretty much...
CBS Miami

Christmas trees are even pricier this year. Here's why.

When it comes to natural Christmas trees, Americans should brace for more of the same: higher prices.Escalating production costs and tight supplies of farm-raised trees are the underlying reasons why that evergreen is likely going to cost more this year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group for growers. "We've had a shortage of trees since 2016, and that's still ongoing," Jill Sidebottom, a seasonal spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association, told CBS MoneyWatch. People might face less of a selection than holidays past, but most folks shouldn't have a problem finding a tree. "The industry is able to...
NOLA.com

Orange tree with 2 kinds of fruit? It likely means the rootstock is growing

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a problem with my navel orange tree. It is producing two types of fruit. This year, it made an abundance of oranges on branches in the top of the tree. The fruit on these top branches are yellow, bitter, thick skinned and are packed with seeds. The navel oranges on the bottom branches are still very good, but there are less of them. What can I do to improve the quality of the fruit on the top? Johnny Mason.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tammy Emineth

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
WPTV

5 tips for dealing with fallen leaves this season

Vividly-colored fall foliage is stunning to behold but less impressive when cleaning up all the leaves is your job. Raking, bagging and moving what seems like thousands of leaves can be back-breaking work. And even if you have the best backpack leaf blower out there, there’s only so much moving around you can do.
gardenerspath.com

Poinsettias with Shriveled and Dry Leaves: Causes and Solutions

In order to succeed in this world, you have to keep your moneymakers in decent condition. Talented singers exercise their vocal cords, pro athletes work with nutritionists and physical trainers, and poinsettias aren’t really so different. In the plant world, poinsettias grown for profit need their leaves to be...
Seacoast Current

Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
birdsandblooms.com

Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?

“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus

Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Department of Forestry advises not removing leaves from your yard and garden

Leaves in yardPhoto byShane Moreland/8News. Most people like to get rid of leaves from their yards and gardens as soon as they hit the ground. They don't want their neighbors to think they are not good homeowners if they let leaves pile up on their lawns or gardens. They rush to get rid of them by raking them, throwing them away, and even burning them to get the leaves out of everybody's sight. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises you to let the leaves stay where they are.
VIRGINIA STATE

