Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle it out on the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in a match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. The two women qualified for the match by winning a pair of triple-threat matches on this week's show, with Bayley defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the first bout, and Bliss prevailing victorious over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event. Both matches had controversial finishes and seemingly set up future rivalries. First, a dominant Ripley had her match all but won until a slight error in judgment on her part allowed Bayley to nail Asuka with a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, an irate Ripley took out her frustrations on Asuka, hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a Riptide before leaving the ring.

1 DAY AGO