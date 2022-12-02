Read full article on original website
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
Vickie Guerrero Wishes This For AEW Women's Division
The lack of women's matches compared to men's matches on most AEW weekly cards — usually the women's division gets just a single match on both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" — has long been a point of critique from fans of the company, and current AEW manager Vickie Guerrero, who has been working with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, sees their point.
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
A Role On Dark Angel Led To A Massive Injury That Nearly Paralyzed Lita
Casual WWE viewers that stumble upon today's product would never expect that women used to be presented much differently from how they are now. At one point, they were labeled as the "Divas" and were typically typecast as valets, the focus of a romantic storyline, or sexualized to increase viewership. However, one talent transcended expectations and proved her value as a valet, sex symbol, and an undeniable in-ring talent was WWE Hall of Famer Lita.
Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV
Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
Teddy Long On What Vince McMahon Did If He Thought People Were Gaining Weight
During Vince McMahon's many years as WWE Chairman, he featured performers of all different shapes and sizes. However, McMahon closely monitored the weight of his talent, according to WWE Hall of Famer and former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long. "Vince was always very aware about the weight," Long said during...
Eric Bischoff Names The Proudest Moment Of His Pro Wrestling Career
Eric Bischoff has donned a lot of non-wrestling titles throughout his 36-year career in the sport. In his early days, he served as a host and on-screen interviewer for the American Wrestling Association before transitioning into work with World Championship Wrestling. In 1994, he became the Senior Vice President, later locking in the title of President in 1997. After this disbanding of WCW, Bischoff assumed roles in WWE as general manager of "Raw" and executive producer of TNA.
Jake Roberts Hopes AEW Gives Him This Opportunity
WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was able to gather a great many accolades during his in-ring career. However, there is one area of the professional wrestling industry that Roberts never really got to venture too deeply into, and on the latest episode of "The Snake Pit" show on AdFreeShows (fka "DDP Snake Pit"), Roberts revealed he still holds out hope that AEW may provide him with the opportunity to do so.
Fear Of Being 'Lost In The Shuffle' Led To Change In Athena's AEW Persona
"The Fallen Goddess" has turned furious. In recent weeks, Athena has unleashed a more aggressive approach to her outings in All Elite Wrestling. On the November 18 episode of "Rampage," Athena attacked fellow veteran Madison Rayne after their bout. Referee Aubrey Edwards stepped in between them, only to be met by a cross-face from the enraged Athena. In the matches that followed, the AEW star extended invitations for beatdowns, defeating independent stars Laynie Luck and Dani Mo in the process. After her most recent win over Mo on the December 2 episode of "Rampage", Athena launched her opponent into the barricade and ringside steps, before landing a nasty Meteora.
Barry Windham Currently In ICU Following Emergency Procedure
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized over the weekend and his family launched a GoFundMe page on Monday to assist with medical costs. The Windham family shared that the wrestler suffered a "massive" heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport and went into cardiac arrest. "He is...
WWE Reveals How Bianca Belair's Next Opponent Will Be Decided
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is waiting for her next challenger, but fortunately for her and the rest of the WWE Universe, she won't have to wait much longer. This afternoon, WWE tweeted out an official video of backstage correspondent Byron Saxton announcing two big triple threat matches for tonight's episode of "Raw," and the stakes are about as high as they can get. As such, Belair, whose current reign started when she defeated Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania 38, will have a fair bit of scouting to do.
Paul Bearer: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Legendary Manager
When the man behind the Paul Bearer gimmick, William Moody, passed away on March 5, 2013, the reaction was almost a referendum on the impact that the character had. At a time when such a thing was less common than it is now when a pro wrestling star dies, there was a deluge of mainstream media coverage, with even likes of the New York Times and National Public Radio publishing obituaries for Moody. "It really speaks to the uniqueness of the character and how well remembered the Undertaker/Paul Bearer pairing was," wrote Dave Meltzer in the March 19, 2013 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "[E]ven people who weren't wrestling fans kind of knew there was a wrestler named The Undertaker who had a manager named Paul Bearer."
Chris Jericho's WCW Conspiracy Storyline Led To Some Unexpectedly Funny Moments
Though Chris Jericho isn't the first professional wrestler to claim there's an elaborate conspiracy out to get him (we're looking at you, Sami Zayn), Jericho took the idea perhaps further than anyone else. During his time in WCW, Jericho feuded against noted technician Dean Malenko while holding the company's Cruiserweight Championship, and Jericho found a way to work a conspiracy angle into the story.
Top Contenders To Clash For Next Title Shot Against Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle it out on the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in a match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. The two women qualified for the match by winning a pair of triple-threat matches on this week's show, with Bayley defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the first bout, and Bliss prevailing victorious over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event. Both matches had controversial finishes and seemingly set up future rivalries. First, a dominant Ripley had her match all but won until a slight error in judgment on her part allowed Bayley to nail Asuka with a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, an irate Ripley took out her frustrations on Asuka, hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a Riptide before leaving the ring.
Chris Jericho And 10 Other Stars Listed On ROH Roster Page
We are just days away from Saturday's Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, one of three major events held this year under the ROH banner. Since AEW owner Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March, a definitive roster of ROH talent has not been made public. Reports in October shed light on some ROH performers' contracts, such as unsigned ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys. While there is still uncertainty about the status of various performers, ROH has at least added a roster page to its website.
Evil Uno Sheds Light On Future Of AEW Fight Forever
When will "AEW: Fight Forever" be released? That has been the question throughout 2022, as more developments regarding the long-awaited video game continue to emerge, minus the date when fans will be able to play it. While there will surely come a day when the release date of "Fight Forever" is revealed, it's not this day. This day does include more updates though, courtesy of your friendly neighborhood Evil Uno.
Looking Back At All The Roles Omos Has Played In WWE
WWE star Omos, whose real name is Tolulope Jordan Omogbehin, has only been wrestling since 2019 but has already experienced several character shifts during his time with WWE. One could imagine this would be difficult with a 7-foot-3-inch, 403-pound giant, as his features and stature in the ring would be tough to forget once seared in the minds of fans.
Colt Cabana Describes How Locker Rooms Weed Out Those They Don't Like
Stories about professional wrestling locker rooms have long captured the attention of fans, for reasons both good and bad. While it's been said that the backstage environment in both major and minor companies has taken a turn for the better in recent years, that doesn't mean they're always happy-go-lucky places for talent to relax before and after shows. AEW and Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana spoke about the climate of wrestling locker rooms on a recent episode of "The Work of Wrestling" podcast, describing the environment behind the scenes during the heyday of Ring of Honor.
Mojo Rawley Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received From Fandango
Mojo Rawley has been out of the ring for nearly two and a half years. Prior to his release in 2021, Rawley had been with WWE since 2012, wrestling on "NXT" before making his way to WWE's main roster in 2016. He and Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona, were part of a tag team known as the Hype Bros, however, they would not find championship gold together as a team. While on Bobby Fish's "Undisputed Podcast," Rawley revealed advice former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Fandango gave to Rawley during his time in WWE regarding not winning titles.
The Rock Experiences One Of The 'Most Moving Moments' Of His Life
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has accomplished a whole lot in his life; after all, how many people can claim to be an NCAA National Champion, one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history, and one of the highest-grossing actors in filmmaking today? Not many. As it turns out though, Johnson isn't the only member of his immediate family used to the limelight. His wife, Lauren Hashian, grew up in a musical household, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Haishan, and is an accomplished singer-songwriter.
