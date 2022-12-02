ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

By JAMES ROBSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsrab_0jVZSAmA00
1 of 14

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri took off as soon as the ball hit the back of the net.

It was no surprise where he was headed after scoring the first goal in Switzerland’s 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, a result that put his team into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the third tournament in a row.

Born in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, Shaqiri ran straight to the opposing fans to celebrate — putting his finger to his lips after having been previously taunted by that section of the crowd.

The game was only 20 minutes old and the tension was palpable.

“You can hear by listening to my voice, it’s hoarse, that it was a game with a lot of emotions,” Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka said. “It is part of football. The game was fair enough. We wanted to focus on football. We did this and we took this first step and are now into the round of 16. We are proud.”

Most importantly for Switzerland, it went through to the knockout round after finishing second in Group G and will next face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.

But the tensions surrounding this particular match-up always threatened to explode.

The countries met in the group stage at the last World Cup in 2018, resulting in a Swiss victory, but Shaqiri and Xhaka were fined for celebrating with hand gestures representing Albania’s national eagle symbol.

Xhaka and Shaqiri have Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo.

Serbia was also fined and warned by FIFA about the “display of discriminatory banners and messages” by supporters.

An announcement was made at Stadium 974 during Friday’s match that appeared to be in relation to chanting from the Serbian fans. FIFA wouldn’t say what the announcement was after the match.

“I didn’t hear it. Honestly, I didn’t hear,” Serbia coach Dragan Stojković said of the chants. “I was focusing on the game.”

There was enough happening on the field, including Remo Freuler’s winning goal just after halftime and several flare ups between the players.

“First of all, I want to enjoy the moment,” Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said after being asked about the behavior of his players during a ill-tempered match. “It cost us a lot of energy and emotions. We went through a lot.”

A number of Serbia’s substitutes burst onto the field in the second half when Aleksandar Mitrovic had a penalty appeal denied. Xhaka was at the heart of a heated melee late in the game.

“Sometimes, you know, tensions come and maybe bad words create uncomfortable behavior,” Stojković said. “But it is nothing special. It is normal for this kind of game.”

Shaqiri scored the opening goal and then played a key role in the winner. He clipped a ball into the penalty box for Ruben Vargas, who back-heeled to Freuler for the goal.

Despite those goals, Shaqiri wasn’t happy to be substituted in the 69th minute. Before taking his seat on the bench, he whacked the side of the dugout with his elbow.

“No one likes to be substituted,” Yakin said. “Part of my responsibility is to protect the players. He scored a goal and had a great assist. He was very present and supported his teammates and made a difference.”

Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic had put Serbia in the lead in the first half, but Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime.

Switzerland, which needed a win to guarantee itself a place in the knockout round after beating Cameroon and losing to Brazil in its opening two games, reached the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and again four years later in Russia. They lost 1-0 in both matches, to Argentina and Sweden, respectively.

Against Portugal, the Swiss will be looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since hosting the competition in 1954.

LUCKY CHARM

Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini officiated Friday’s match at Stadium 974. He was also the referee for Switzerland’s penalty shootout win over World Cup champion France in the round of 16 at last year’s European Championship.

CAUGHT COLD

Switzerland goalkeepers Yann Sommer and Philipp Koehn, as well as defender Nico Elvedi, were all unavailable because they were ill.

GOAL KING

Mitrovic scored his 52nd international goal to extend his record as Serbia’s leading scorer.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo’s 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo’s future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But as the rest of the squad had their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked off alone through the tunnel.
The Associated Press

First delivery of S. Korean heavy weapons comes to Poland

GDYNIA, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country’s defense minister on Tuesday took delivery of a first shipment of tanks and howitzers from South Korea, hailing the swift implementation of a deal signed in the summer in the face of the war in neighboring Ukraine. Duda and Mariusz Blaszczak were in the Polish Navy port of Gdynia, on the Baltic coast, to mark the arrival by sea of the first 10 Black Panther K2 tanks, along with 24 Thunder K9 howitzers, from a $5.8 billion deal with Seoul. They stressed that South Korea responded quickly to the need by Poland, a European Union nation, to urgently increase its deterrence and defense potential as Russia is fighting a war in Ukraine, just across Poland’s eastern border. “The quick pace of this delivery is of crucial importance in the face of Russian aggression and the war in Ukraine,” Duda said.
The Associated Press

The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer’s so-called “little teams” that didn’t make it to Qatar will be given a chance of a lifetime when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Goncalo Ramos was listed in the...
The Associated Press

Moroccans celebrate historic World Cup win against Spain

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Exuberant Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across Europe on Tuesday, waving flags and honking horns to celebrate their national soccer team’s historic victory over Spain at the World Cup. Morocco defeated Spain in a penalty shootout, making the Atlas Lions the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the quarterfinals in Qatar — and the first Arab team in World Cup history to make it to the last eight. “We are so proud of our Lions, who fought hard to get us into the quarterfinals,” said Niama Meddoun, a Rabat resident. “We are delighted to be Moroccans today, since we are the first Arab country that has reached the quarterfinals.” The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, praised the national team and sent his “heartfelt congratulations” to the players, the technical team and administrative personnel, “who gave their all and blazed a trail throughout this great sporting event,” according to a statement from the royal palace.
The Associated Press

Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, Spanish officials said. Officials reported no serious injuries. Emergency services said a total of 155 people were attended to by medics on site, with 14 later taken...
The Associated Press

EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced Wednesday that it has begun legal action at the World Trade Organization against China over what it says are import restrictions Beijing has imposed on Lithuania. The European Commission estimates that China cut trade from the EU member country by 80% this...
The Associated Press

Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti announces partnership with Dr. Levent Acar to invest in Turkish hair transplant clinic Cosmedica

İSTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Italy and Roma legend footballer Francesco Totti and Dr. Levent Acar, Founder of Cosmedica Hair Transplantation Clinic in Istanbul and inventor of the world’s first portable hair transplant incision device Robopen, announced their partnership. Noting that Istanbul has become the global capital of hair transplants, Totti said, “I have chosen as my first investment a sector and city which are experiencing massive growth. I am very pleased to be a part of this team and look forward to an excellent future together”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005377/en/ Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti announces partnership with Dr. Levent Acar to invest in Turkish hair transplant clinic Cosmedica (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
The Associated Press

Samuel Eto'o sorry for altercation outside World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o apologized for kicking a man to the ground in what he called a “violent altercation” outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. A video originally posted on social media by newspaper La Opinion showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was initially held back by people in his entourage, but he then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground. “I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” Eto’o wrote in statements posted in French and English on his Twitter account, citing a months-long campaign by that country’s fans against Cameroon since their World Cup playoff in March.
The Associated Press

Explore Asia & Beyond with SUPER+ by airasia Super App

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Explore the whole of South East Asia (Asean region) and beyond with the world’s first flight subscription by the airasia Super App, enabling subscribers to redeem unlimited free flights for a year, along with discounts for hotels as well as ride-hailing in selected countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005422/en/ New airasia Super+ offer for air travellers (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

2.500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

MOSCOW (AP) — About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes. Regional officials initially reported Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but the Dagestan division of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment later raised the figure to about 2,500. Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said in a statement that the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed or caught in fishing nets.
The Associated Press

Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said Monday it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization said it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cybersecurity experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International...
The Associated Press

Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state in an armed coup. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy