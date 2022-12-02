Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa Comm. College establishing new academy in Sioux Center with state grant
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College is getting a grant from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to help prepare students for jobs in high-demand fields. NCC is getting $1 million to establish a new "regional career academy" center on its Sioux Center campus which will serve five rural school districts by providing career and technical education programs.
siouxlandnews.com
Roll up your sleeves for our Siouxland News Holiday Blood Drive!
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News is teaming up with LifeServe Blood Center this week for a holiday blood drive. This Friday, December 9th, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can stop by the LifeServe Donor Center on Southern Square and donate to the Siouxland News Holiday Blood Drive.
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City earns designation as a pet friendly city from national organization
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City received a new certification Monday morning for their dedication to dogs. Better Cities for Pets is an organization that provides accreditation to cities around the country for making their communities more pet-friendly. Cities can qualify for the certification by meeting certain criteria such as: better shelters, enabling pet ownership in homes, lots of green space for outdoor time and businesses that welcome pets.
siouxlandnews.com
University of South Dakota looking to renovate century-old student union
VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota is looking to renovate its nearly century-old student union building. The nearly $7 million plan will be on the agenda for the State Board of Regents meeting on Thursday but could also be mentioned by Governor Kristi Noem in her budget address Tuesday.
siouxlandnews.com
Bird Flu confirmed in commercial turkey flocks in Sac and Cherokee Counties
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Cherokee County, Iowa and in Sac County, Iowa. The affected sites are both commercial...
siouxlandnews.com
City making gains on Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project, council to weigh in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is getting ready to weigh in on the Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project. The city's public works director gave a presentation to the council about the Iowa Dept. of Transportation's construction plan, which was followed by a discussion on the impact the project would have on businesses and other roads.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
harlanonline.com
New veterinarian starts at local clinic
HARLAN — Kristen Westergaard-Bladt, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, began practicing at Harlan Veterinary Associates & Referral Center this week. She will completely take over in January as Matthew Sternberg, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, moves on to other opportunities with Virbac Animal Health as a Professional Services Veterinarian. His last day is Dec. 30.
siouxlandnews.com
Peirce Mansion hosts holiday open house
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Volunteers came together at the Peirce Mansion for the Annual Christmas Open House. It was decorated for the holidays with trees in nearly every room, with each room with a different theme. Volunteers handle the upkeep and donations for the mansion so that people can...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - A Very Garie Christmas 6: A Holly Jolly Jingle Bell Jamboree
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — An annual Christmas pageant and talent show will be happening on December 10th at 8:00 p.m. at Sioux City's Vangarde Arts. This Christmas variety show will help raise funds and socks for The Warming Shelter and the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. There will be a $10...
siouxlandnews.com
Charges dismissed in Sioux City shooting case
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Charges against a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting have been dismissed. 29-year-old Naji Shorter was charged with attempted murder, burglary and willful injury and more after a shooting at Uncle dave's bar back in April. New court documents say that the court...
Woodbury Democrats react to Iowa being removed as 1st voting state
The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee held a meeting in Washington, D.C. Friday further solidifying the presidential nominating process for 2024.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
siouxlandnews.com
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities investigating arson fire at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an arson fire Sunday morning, Dec. 4. The fire was at Sioux City Yamaha on Highway 75 at about 8:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find several ATVs and a shipping container belonging to the...
Debbie Bruck Obituary
Funeral Services for 53 year old Debbie Bruck of Manilla will be Wednesday, November 30th at 6PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband Randy...
Sioux City Journal
18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department.
siouxlandnews.com
Storm Lake woman charged with burglary, assault in Friday night attack
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake woman is facing charges of burglary and domestic assault for attacking a man Friday night. Storm Lake Police say 29-year-old Beatriz Contreras entered the victim's car and hit him several times in the face around 7 o'clock Friday night. Contreras was arrested and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of 3rd-degree burglary and domestic assault. The victim did not require medical treatment for his injuries.
siouxlandnews.com
Crawford County man sentenced for attempted murder, arson
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A Crawford County man convicted of trying to kill his ex-wife this spring by setting her parents' house on fire will spend decades behind bars. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Matthew Oney to serve 50 years in prison on charges of attempted murder and first-degree arson plus 10 more years each for first-degree criminal mischief and neglect of a dependent person since his daughter was also in the house when he set it on fire back in March.
Comments / 0