In any other time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7 percent. Moreover, wages are up – with average hourly pay jumping 5.1 percent compared with a year earlier. So why am […] The post Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

24 MINUTES AGO