FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOLF
Warm Coats for kids holds 12th annual event
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO(WOLF) — The Warm Coats for Kids celebrated their 12th annual event in Wilkes-Barre. The project was created in order to provide a necessity that was needed for children. The organization distributes nearly 600 coats for children each year, thanks to donations that were made by the community.
Winter coats for kids in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Children in Luzerne County were able to pick out a new winter coat Sunday. The Back Mountain Police Association collected warm winter coats, hats, and gloves and handed them out Sunday afternoon at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre. They say the need is great this year.
The Top 3 Fitness Clubs and Gyms in Pennsylvania, According to Tripadvisor
Thinking about joining a fitness club or a local gym these days? Or perhaps holding off until the new year starts? Either way, Pennsylvania has a wide variety of options primarily focusing on exercise and an active lifestyle, whether you're looking for a longtime commitment or a day pass to boost your energy.
$1.24M lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, a Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Match 6 lottery ticket worth $1.24 million was sold in South Abington Township. According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 1-7-23-30-33-42, to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize. The ticket was sold at Tobacco King on Northern Boulevard in […]
Fork Over Love announces December meal distributions and holiday giving opportunities
Fork Over Love has announced two meal distributions in December, along with Door Dash meal deliveries. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
FOX43.com
Limited edition Orange Cream milkshake will be part of PA Dairymen's Association celebration at 2023 Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association announced it will celebrate its 70th year of serving up milkshakes to Pennsylvania Farm Show customers with the debut of a new flavor at next month's event. The Orange Cream shake will make its Farm Show debut at the 2023 show,...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WOLF
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
local21news.com
Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
Gas prices continue to fall. Could they drop under $3 a gallon before Christmas?
Gas prices are continuing to fall and are at their lowest level since January, according to GasBuddy. The average prices in Harrisburg and in Pennsylvania have finally fallen under $4. The average in Harrisburg is $3.91 a gallon on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The average in Pennsylvania is $3.88 a gallon.
WOLF
DUI charges announced against PSP trooper
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27.
Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 309 near Interstate 78
A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 309 near Interstate 78 Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky tweeted just before 7 a.m. Monday that the tractor trailer flipped over on Route 309 near Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township. A photo shows...
WOLF
Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
fox29.com
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
