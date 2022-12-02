ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarloaf Township, PA

WOLF

Warm Coats for kids holds 12th annual event

WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO(WOLF) — The Warm Coats for Kids celebrated their 12th annual event in Wilkes-Barre. The project was created in order to provide a necessity that was needed for children. The organization distributes nearly 600 coats for children each year, thanks to donations that were made by the community.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter coats for kids in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Children in Luzerne County were able to pick out a new winter coat Sunday. The Back Mountain Police Association collected warm winter coats, hats, and gloves and handed them out Sunday afternoon at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre. They say the need is great this year.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$1.24M lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, a Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Match 6 lottery ticket worth $1.24 million was sold in South Abington Township. According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 1-7-23-30-33-42, to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize. The ticket was sold at Tobacco King on Northern Boulevard in […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

DUI charges announced against PSP trooper

PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
AMARILLO, TX

