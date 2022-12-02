Effective: 2022-12-07 02:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Otter Tail; Grant; Wadena; West Otter Tail; Wilkin SNOW AFFECTING AREAS NEAR THE SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER THIS MORNING A narrow band of snow will affect areas near the South Dakota border border through the early morning hours, with visibility near one half mile at times. 2 to 5 inches of snow will fall by sunrise. Motorists should slow down to a safe speed and plan extra time to reach their destination for the morning commute. Check road conditions By Phone: call 511 Website for North Dakota: travel.dot.nd.gov Website for Minnesota: 511mn.org

GRANT COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO