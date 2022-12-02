ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, KS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-07 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ellis; Trego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Trego and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even very light icing can create slick sidewalks and elevated surfaces.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-07 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln, Logan, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-07 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Logan; Loup WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix of precipitation will develop after midnight tonight and continue into Thursday morning. Snow will then be possible from Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. .
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact area roadways for much, if not all of the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as freezing drizzle transitioning to a wintry mix including freezing rain during the early morning hours Thursday...and then eventually change to mainly snow during the daytime hours on the back side of the storm system.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

