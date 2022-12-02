Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ellis; Trego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Trego and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even very light icing can create slick sidewalks and elevated surfaces.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln, Logan, Loup by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Logan; Loup WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix of precipitation will develop after midnight tonight and continue into Thursday morning. Snow will then be possible from Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. .
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact area roadways for much, if not all of the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as freezing drizzle transitioning to a wintry mix including freezing rain during the early morning hours Thursday...and then eventually change to mainly snow during the daytime hours on the back side of the storm system.
