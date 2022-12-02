Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact area roadways for much, if not all of the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as freezing drizzle transitioning to a wintry mix including freezing rain during the early morning hours Thursday...and then eventually change to mainly snow during the daytime hours on the back side of the storm system.

