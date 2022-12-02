Read full article on original website
Vog from Maunaloa begins to raise concerns among north side communities
Satellite imagery from this morning shows the front of Maunaloa's lava flow just under 2 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The front is creeping forward at about 70 feet per hour — less than half its speed yesterday. Scientists say that is not a sign that the eruption is nearing a close since lava is still being produced at significant rates at Fissure 3.
'Rosies' arrive in Honolulu to mark 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor and honor women during wartime
Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Rosie the Riveter has become symbolic of the war effort by women across the country who stepped in to do the shipyard and factory jobs of many men who joined the military during World War II. This week...
Over $300M refunded to Hawaiʻi taxpayers
The state has finished distributing all tax refunds to residents who filed their 2021 tax returns on time. Gov. David Ige announced 606,674 refunds have been issued to Hawaiʻi taxpayers, totaling $307.9 million. "I thank the legislature for advancing my proposal to provide these refunds with the passage of...
Painters needed for new conservation stamps
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is hosting an art contest for a new license stamp. Artists can submit entries for either the Hawai’i wildlife conservation or the game bird stamp. The wildlife conservation stamp will feature the endangered kāhuli Hawaiian land snail. These snails are endemic...
