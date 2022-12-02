ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Vog from Maunaloa begins to raise concerns among north side communities

Satellite imagery from this morning shows the front of Maunaloa's lava flow just under 2 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The front is creeping forward at about 70 feet per hour — less than half its speed yesterday. Scientists say that is not a sign that the eruption is nearing a close since lava is still being produced at significant rates at Fissure 3.
Over $300M refunded to Hawaiʻi taxpayers

The state has finished distributing all tax refunds to residents who filed their 2021 tax returns on time. Gov. David Ige announced 606,674 refunds have been issued to Hawaiʻi taxpayers, totaling $307.9 million. "I thank the legislature for advancing my proposal to provide these refunds with the passage of...
Painters needed for new conservation stamps

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is hosting an art contest for a new license stamp. Artists can submit entries for either the Hawai’i wildlife conservation or the game bird stamp. The wildlife conservation stamp will feature the endangered kāhuli Hawaiian land snail. These snails are endemic...
