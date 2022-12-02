Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO