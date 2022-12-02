Read full article on original website
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
Around 100 migrants arrive in Denver by bus; city opens emergency shelter
Around 100 Spanish-speaking migrants arrived by bus in Denver Monday night and now the city is working to accommodate them at an undisclosed shelter, according to the City and County of Denver.
KDVR.com
Ballots tossed out during curing process
One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dad educating families about fentanyl after daughter's overdose
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — One student went to the hospital after a suspected drug overdose at JFK High School in Denver last week. Four others were treated on campus. Another school nearby is reporting fentanyl may have been involved. It's a drug Ryan Christoff, a father in Boulder County, knows...
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
94kix.com
Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?
As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
Man recording drug users attacked with pepper spray
When a visitor to the 16th Street Mall took out his cell phone to record drug activity, things escalated.
capcity.news
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has definitely seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those, like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado during the 1970's and 1980's hold fond...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Car thefts increasing, becoming more violent
COLORADO, USA — Car theft in Colorado has been steadily increasing since 2012, but now it's also getting more violent. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce (C-MATT) said by the end of the year, it's estimated 41,600 cars will be stolen statewide. That's a 12% increase from last year. From 2020 to 2021, there was a 31% increase.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
45 pounds of fentanyl-cocaine packs seized in Longmont
Police say they seized nearly 45 pounds of a fentanyl-cocaine mixture in Longmont and arrested a man with "direct ties to the Sinaloa cartel."
Family pleads for answers in Denver drive-by that killed grandfather
A family's hope is waning after a year has passed with no answers as to who opened fire at a birthday party, killing their loved one.
Holiday season hits downtown as Denver struggles to control crime
The City of Denver is celebrating the holidays with a focus on safety as more visitors are expected to descend on downtown over the coming weeks. There are several events planned as the city vows to tackle rising crime with more security, arrests and prosecutions. "I don't know what happens after night, but I mean, it's beautiful down here!" said Katrina who brought her family to the 16th Street Mall from Texas. Others live in the Denver metro area and work downtown. "I feel like if we all avoid downtown too much, then it's, you know, things are just gonna kind of perpetuate...
1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
Banner Health Hospitals Call for Volunteers
Volunteers are an important part of Banner Health’s mission of making health care easier, so life can be better. With International Volunteer Day falling on December 5, Banner is calling for community members to get involved in this essential function of their three area hospitals. Prior to COVID-19, Banner...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
