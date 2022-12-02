ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park

Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Ballots tossed out during curing process

One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
GEORGIA STATE
94kix.com

Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?

As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
COLORADO STATE
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Car thefts increasing, becoming more violent

COLORADO, USA — Car theft in Colorado has been steadily increasing since 2012, but now it's also getting more violent. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce (C-MATT) said by the end of the year, it's estimated 41,600 cars will be stolen statewide. That's a 12% increase from last year. From 2020 to 2021, there was a 31% increase.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America

A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Holiday season hits downtown as Denver struggles to control crime

The City of Denver is celebrating the holidays with a focus on safety as more visitors are expected to descend on downtown over the coming weeks. There are several events planned as the city vows to tackle rising crime with more security, arrests and prosecutions. "I don't know what happens after night, but I mean, it's beautiful down here!" said Katrina who brought her family to the 16th Street Mall from Texas. Others live in the Denver metro area and work downtown. "I feel like if we all avoid downtown too much, then it's, you know, things are just gonna kind of perpetuate...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Banner Health Hospitals Call for Volunteers

Volunteers are an important part of Banner Health’s mission of making health care easier, so life can be better. With International Volunteer Day falling on December 5, Banner is calling for community members to get involved in this essential function of their three area hospitals. Prior to COVID-19, Banner...
LOVELAND, CO
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
