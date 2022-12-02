Read full article on original website
Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report
Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
What's the state of Florida's water quality after Hurricane Ian, Nicole?
Mark Perry, the executive director of the Florida Oceanographic Society, discusses the water quality of Lake Okeechobee and the estuaries following this summer's rainy season.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In November 2022
Get ready for greedy thieves, weird acts of nature, and a jaw-dropping lawsuit.
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
Caloosahatchee River Florida: Is it the States Most Polluted River?
The Caloosahatchee River averages approximately 14 feet. The Caloosahatchee River is one of the most popular rivers in Florida. Southwest Florida is where the Caloosahatchee River is located, on the Gulf West coast, and runs through Fort Myers and LaBelle. Water from the river travels past LaBelle in a west-southwest...
COVID-19 cases spike all across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
The Florida Department of Health reported 18,761 new cases in the past week following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. The highest percent spike has been reported here in Northeast Florida. Both St. Johns and Nassau Counties have two of the highest new positivity rates in the state of Florida. The numbers...
Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
Florida Woman Charged After Pulling A “Dirty Harry” In Road Rage Incident
A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested Friday after pointing a handgun during a road rage incident with a child in the backseat. Courtney Taylor Orr, 35, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two victims were in the same vehicle southbound on
Two-day crime spree leads to 27 years in prison for Florida man
FLORIDA — A two-day crime spree that involved carjacking, robbery, and a firearm has resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for a Miami man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Frankie David Vargas II of Miami has been sentenced to 27...
Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
The new year will bring increases to your power bill. In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings. However, in February, the tax savings will go away, creating another increase. Then in April, FPL...
You’ve got COVID — but what are the rules these days?
Someone at your office had COVID a few days ago and is now back at their desk in the cubicle next to yours. That can’t be okay, can it? COVID still spreads to an average of 12,000 Floridians a week or more if you count at-home tests. But what exactly does it mean to test positive in Florida now that masks are off and life is back to normal? What are the COVID rules anyway? The rules for ...
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
PARADES & SANTA VISITS HIGHLIGHT UPPER KEYS HOLIDAY EVENTS
The Thanksgiving festivities have come and gone, but the leftovers and holiday spirit remain. Neighborhoods are beginning to dress up for the season as houses become filled with lights, inflatables, Christmas trees and more. Events are in full swing as well between festivals, parades and visits from Santa. Here’s a list of some events you might want to make time for with the family.
Florida recreational marijuana petition collecting signatures for vote on 2024 ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 50,000 people have signed a new petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The petition’s sponsors are trying to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot. The Florida Division of Elections needs more than 891,000 signatures and state Supreme Court approval to...
Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market
Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion
FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
