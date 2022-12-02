ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dawgnation.com

Dawgs may not be perfect, but they’re undefeated SEC Champions

The 2022 Dawgs’ Jekyll-Hyde nature surfaced again in their SEC title win over LSU. On the one hand, Georgia tied the conference record for most points in a first half, with 35, as quarterback Stetson Bennett threw touchdown passes to four different receivers before intermission, leading his team to a 50-30 victory at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
fox5atlanta.com

UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
dawgnation.com

Shorthanded Georgia basketball wins third straight, beats Florida A&M 68-46

ATHENS – A shorthanded Georgia basketball team took care of business yet again, beating Florida A&M without four key players. The Bulldogs (7-2), who missed Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) for the second straight game, were also without Terry Roberts and Frank Ansalem due to illness.
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville police: Man jumped to his death Friday in Soque River

A Demorest man died after Clarkesville police say he jumped to his death Friday night from the bridge on Highway 197 North near Pitts Park. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett said preliminary investigation indicates the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, as a result, made the decision to enter the water on his own accord about 6:30 p.m.
13WMAZ

Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Monroe Local News

Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest after suspect flees into Walmart Distribution Center

MONROE, GA (Dec. 1, 2022) – Just before 4 p.m., Thursday, Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts announced that officers were on location at Walmart Distribution Center due to a vehicle pursuit that began on Highway 78. During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle drove to Walmart Distribution Center...

Comments / 0

Community Policy