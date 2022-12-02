Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Dawgs may not be perfect, but they’re undefeated SEC Champions
The 2022 Dawgs’ Jekyll-Hyde nature surfaced again in their SEC title win over LSU. On the one hand, Georgia tied the conference record for most points in a first half, with 35, as quarterback Stetson Bennett threw touchdown passes to four different receivers before intermission, leading his team to a 50-30 victory at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Grade Report: Defense Struggles in Georgia's SEC Championship Win
The Bulldogs won the SEC Championship, but many fans came away concerned about what was Georgia Football's worst defensive performance of the season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football earns No. 1 seed in College Football Playoff, to play Ohio State
For the third time in program history, Georgia will participate in the College Football Playoff. This time around, Georgia is the No. 1 seed and will play Ohio State. The other matchup will see No. 2 Michigan take on TCU. Georgia football will play Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET...
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football-Ohio State College Football Playoff matchup
Georgia now knows who it will play in the College Football Playoff, as the Bulldogs drew the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the first time the two teams have met since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game that Kirk Herbstreit played in. The Bulldogs are coming off a 50-30...
Ohio State To Face Georgia In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Peach Bowl
Ohio State got some much-needed help on conference championship weekend and will now play top-ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 after finishing fourth in the final rankings. This will be the Buckeyes' first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl and second all-time...
dawgnation.com
How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff: ‘You’re always going to look’
The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December. Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter...
Samuel M'Pemba, No. 29-rated recruit by ESPN, picks Georgia
Samuel M'Pemba's commitment Sunday gives the Bulldogs their 17th ESPN 300 recruit in this cycle.
fox5atlanta.com
UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family
ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
But those big plays eschew what was a season-worst performance. LSU put up 549 yards of total offense, with 502 of those coming in the air. Georgia gave up 30 points in a game for the first time all season. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle...
SEC Analyst On Kirby Smart: We Might Be Seeing The Next Coming Of Nick Saban
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to the College Football Playoff again but this time they might not be joined by longtime powerhouse Alabama. For one SEC analyst, that could mean great things for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show this week, SEC analyst Takeo Spikes...
dawgnation.com
Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage
ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
dawgnation.com
Shorthanded Georgia basketball wins third straight, beats Florida A&M 68-46
ATHENS – A shorthanded Georgia basketball team took care of business yet again, beating Florida A&M without four key players. The Bulldogs (7-2), who missed Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) for the second straight game, were also without Terry Roberts and Frank Ansalem due to illness.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville police: Man jumped to his death Friday in Soque River
A Demorest man died after Clarkesville police say he jumped to his death Friday night from the bridge on Highway 197 North near Pitts Park. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett said preliminary investigation indicates the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, as a result, made the decision to enter the water on his own accord about 6:30 p.m.
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Monroe Local News
Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest after suspect flees into Walmart Distribution Center
MONROE, GA (Dec. 1, 2022) – Just before 4 p.m., Thursday, Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts announced that officers were on location at Walmart Distribution Center due to a vehicle pursuit that began on Highway 78. During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle drove to Walmart Distribution Center...
