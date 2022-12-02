ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cohaitungchi.com

Nail Polish Remover To Remove Paint? (Does it Work?)

Nail polish remover is used to take away polish from fingernails. However, does nail polish remover take away paint?. Nail polish remover can strip paint as a result of it’s an energetic solvent that accommodates acetone, which is sweet at eradicating water and oil-based paints. The acetone will break...
cohaitungchi.com

How to Remove Sticker and Adhesive Residue

It happens to the best of us. You peel back a sticker or sticky label, in hopes of a clean removal, but alas—that dreaded, impossible to remove sticker residue is left behind. “From clothing and coffee cups to walls and windows, stickers are all over our world—and so is their residue,” Guy Peters, owner and founder, MOP STARS. That’s why every single one of us needs to become well versed in how to remove sticker residue. Anyone who crafts a lot will also want to know how to remove super glue.
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From a White Shirt

White clothing is a beauty — but it’s also a hassle. Because of the bright, pure color, it can show off marks and stains much easier than other types of clothing. If you notice a stain on your white clothing, it can be a cause for concern. But before you freak out, there’s hope. We’ll show you how to remove stains from white shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, hoodies, dresses, and more.
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Colored Clothes

A colorful wardrobe brings fun, delight, and personality. But when those clothes become stained, it can turn you white as a ghost in panic. Thankfully, we’ve researched how to remove stains from colored clothes most effectively. Whether you spill tea or oily food onto your clothes, have sweat or blood stains, or perhaps have slipped in the grass — we can help. You can remove all of these marks.
cohaitungchi.com

How to Remove Glue From Most Surfaces7 min read

From super glue to wood glue, most households have tubes and bottles of glue for crafts, home maintenance, and repairs. We have glue in cabinets, drawers, and toolboxes—and sometimes we have glue and sticky residue on surfaces where it shouldn’t be! Whether it’s forgetting to put the cap back on school glue or going overboard fixing a broken vase, spilled glue can be a scary mess. But when you learn how to remove glue using field-tested remedies, you don’t have to panic.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Lefty Graves

Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly

Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.

