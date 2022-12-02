ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Softball tournament Saturday to raise money for firefighter with cancer diagnosis

By Shannon Baker
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei84a_0jVZPe6300

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — A benefit softball tournament will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. for a firefighter battling cancer.

An opening ceremony will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the SusieGray McConnell Athletic Complex, located at 101 Airport Rd. in Washington. The event is being held to raise money for Brett Hamilton, a firefighter recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

Hamilton and his family will throw out the first pitch at the opening ceremony. Local fire departments in Beaufort, Martin and Pitt counties have created teams to compete against each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYPJB_0jVZPe6300

There will be BBQ sandwiches, hotdogs, sausage wraps, chips and popcorn, drinks and baked goods available on sight. Concessions will be open all day. Several items have been entered for a raffle as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Christmas fundraiser focusing on nursing homes

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In Martin County, one woman and her family are in the spirit of giving. Regina Smith is giving back to her community by hosting a gift-giving project for Martin County nursing homes. Residents can donate money or necessities to any nursing home within Martin County. “I’m really blessed that we’re in […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning

A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning. A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Kinston...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Company collecting holiday gifts for local senior citizens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Home Instead, a home healthcare company, is encouraging local residents to share the holiday spirit by giving gifts to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with. “A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Lee Norris, […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU Health event helps make roads safer for senior citizens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Making the car fit the driver and the small adjustments that can be made to make a vehicle both comfortable and safer was the goal of ECU Health and East Carolina University’s “CarFit” event on Tuesday. The event was a collaboration between the ECU Occupational Therapy Department and ECU Health Medical […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital brings Christmas cheer for 37th year

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people gathered at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for their 37th annual Lights of Love tree lighting celebration on Monday. “Lights of love actually started in 1985 by a group of really dedicated volunteers who wanted to find a way for people to be able to give to the hospital to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue teaches about Christmas lights safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency officials say holiday decorations start more than 700 house fires on average annually. Greenville Fire/Rescue says it’s important to stay vigilant as you decorate your house both inside and out. “If you’re putting lights up on your house… again, that the cords aren’t frayed, that you have a way to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
WILSON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 4, 5 & 6

Allan Heltzel, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Prophetess Hilda Reels, Beaufort. Prophetess Hilda Reels,...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Sheriff Dance

Sheriff Dance takes office for the second time. Georgetown High School Alumni Association donates …. It's a heartwarming day for the Onslow Cheer program. On Tuesday, they received dozens of culturally inclusive dolls from the Georgetown High School Alumni Association. Company collecting holiday gifts for local senior …. Home Instead,...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret County Docket - Dec. 7

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ADAMS,JAYCEN,RILEY SPEEDING 070/55 MORRISON,T, 22IF 702564. 2 AGUILARTERUEL,BRENDA SPEEDING 062/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. 3 ALIAGA,RAUL,ALBERTO SPEEDING 062/45 IPOCK,R,B 20CR 703961. 4 ARELLANOVALADEZ,AGAPIT SPEEDING 079/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 704860. NO OPERATORS LICENSE...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in for second term

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff, Paula Dance was sworn in Monday morning for a second term. Dance’s ceremony took place at Community Christian Church on Memorial Drive in Greenville. Her leadership team, along with deputies, were there to witness her be sworn in. The ceremony comes...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Cedar Point collecting winter clothes for students

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Cedar Point is collecting donations to help students stay warm in cold weather. Coats, hoodies, mittens, and gloves are currently needed. The donations go to Carteret County students who are in need. Operation Bundle Up began four years ago in Cedar Point and is run by Jayne […]
CEDAR POINT, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man missing since December 2nd

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the Greenville NC Police Department, Khalil Ross Jefferson, 22, is missing. Jefferson was reported missing on December 2nd and still has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Jefferson has a lean...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton

Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District

People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Kinston Crime.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy