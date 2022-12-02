The Green Bay Packers (5-8) have reached the bye week after playing a road game heading into the bye for the first time since 2014. The Packers enter the bye after a victory at Chicago, giving Green Bay 787 victories, the most in the regular season in the history of the NFL. It is the first time since December 1921 (Buffalo All-Americans) that the Bears franchise does not lead the NFL or have a share of the lead in all-time regular-season wins.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO