Packers.com
Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates
GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Beating the Bears
Mike and Wes recap the victory over the Bears (:37), beginning with Dean Lowry's key plays (3:50) and the reward of playing complementary football (5:18). They also dive into Christian Watson's jet-sweep touchdown (13:03) before discussing other Week 13 games (16:00) and key storylines coming up in Week 14 (19:32).
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: Mixing up the motion
GREEN BAY – The Packers' victory at Soldier Field will be remembered for rookie receiver Christian Watson's game-clinching 46-yard TD run off jet motion. But a lot went into setting up that knockout blow. The Packers didn't run Watson in motion until their ninth offensive snap of the game,...
Packers.com
Gutsy fourth-down call capped start of Packers' comeback
GREEN BAY – The Bears had just covered 63 yards in two plays for a touchdown to take a 13-point lead. The Packers needed to answer before halftime, and they did with a bold decision. The Chevy Drive of the Week from Sunday's 28-19 victory covered 75 yards in...
Packers.com
Dope Sheet: Packers head into the bye
The Green Bay Packers (5-8) have reached the bye week after playing a road game heading into the bye for the first time since 2014. The Packers enter the bye after a victory at Chicago, giving Green Bay 787 victories, the most in the regular season in the history of the NFL. It is the first time since December 1921 (Buffalo All-Americans) that the Bears franchise does not lead the NFL or have a share of the lead in all-time regular-season wins.
Packers.com
Aaron Jones named Packers nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
The Green Bay Packers announced today that running back Aaron Jones has been named the team's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.
Packers.com
Inbox: The unsung hero goes to …
After further review… Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears. He's 15-2 against them since they broke his collarbone nine years ago. Just sayin'. I can't even fathom what the Inbox would've looked like if the Packers had lost that game. I barely survived the live blog when the score was 16-3.
