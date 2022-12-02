ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Dale Co. man arrested, charged with animal cruelty

MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)— A Midland City man was arrested early Monday morning after being accused of harming a puppy in front of its owner and causing it to need stitches across its back, per Midland City Police. According to MCPD Chief Jimmy Singleton, Corey Thurman, 35, was visiting...
MIDLAND CITY, AL
WMBB

More details released about Calhoun County shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Sentencing for Dothan pastor to continue, motion to intervene struck down

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The motion to intervene and halt the sentencing for activist Kenneth Glasgow, who is charged with multiple federal crimes, has been struck down. Glasgow stated in early November that he intended to plead guilty to federal charges of tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges. The motion...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Elba police cracking down on illegal drug traffic in the city

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance. Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of...
ELBA, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old shot three times in Florida County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School. The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer

BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
BLAKELY, GA
wdhn.com

Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Rental Fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Housing Authority is hosting another rental fair. For those interested, it will take place at 1001 Montana Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13th. The purpose of the fair is to give those served by the housing authority a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

1 killed in Coffee County crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

New crisis diversion center opening in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The new SpectraCare Crisis Diversion Center, planned to open in Dothan, has received millions in funding from the state. According to a release from the Dothan Chamber of Commerce, the SpectraCare Crisis Diversion Center received $7 million in funding from the Alabama State Legislature, the Alabama Department of Mental Health, and Governor Kay Ivey.
DOTHAN, AL

