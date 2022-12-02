Read full article on original website
Local commissions behind law enforcement gun violence crackdown
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —The fight to end gun violence has taken a step by both the Dothan police department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office wants to put more law enforcement on streets, but they need help from their respective commissions. Over the past few weeks in...
Geneva Co. Sheriff deputies arrest a man who allegedly broke into barns in the Flat Creek Community
FLAT CREEK COMMUNITY, Ala. (WDHN)— Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms credits a rural, “Neighborhood Watch Group” with the. the arrest of a suspect on burglary charges. Sheriff Helms says “Scotty Hendrix” faces two burglary and one theft of property charge. He reportedly broke into two...
Dale Co. man arrested, charged with animal cruelty
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)— A Midland City man was arrested early Monday morning after being accused of harming a puppy in front of its owner and causing it to need stitches across its back, per Midland City Police. According to MCPD Chief Jimmy Singleton, Corey Thurman, 35, was visiting...
Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42 of Alford, Florida Charged with Driving While Under the Influence (DWI)/Vehicular Manslaughter
According to a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42, of Alford, Florida has been charged with DWI/Vehicular Manslaughter in the vehicular death of Corey Reynolds on I-10 in June 2022. Reynolds was reportedly attempting to repair his disabled vehicle at the time of the accident on...
More details released about Calhoun County shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
Sentencing for Dothan pastor to continue, motion to intervene struck down
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The motion to intervene and halt the sentencing for activist Kenneth Glasgow, who is charged with multiple federal crimes, has been struck down. Glasgow stated in early November that he intended to plead guilty to federal charges of tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges. The motion...
Elba police cracking down on illegal drug traffic in the city
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance. Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of...
Defense of former Assistant DA requesting information on informants
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The defense for a former Houston County Assistant District Attorney, who was fired after being accused and charged with ethics violations, is asking the state to reveal more details about the information that led to his arrest and charges. Mark Johnson is currently facing six ethics...
Geneva Co. Sheriff reminds us break-ins’ and burglaries increase during the holidays
GENEVA Co. (WDHN)—Sheriff Tony Helms says it’s sad but unfortunate, the holiday season is often the “season for thieving”. The sheriff reminds the public to make always sure their vehicle is “locked” whether at their home. or in a parking lot. It takes a...
12-year-old shot three times in Florida County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School. The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for […]
Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer
BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Rental Fair
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Housing Authority is hosting another rental fair. For those interested, it will take place at 1001 Montana Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13th. The purpose of the fair is to give those served by the housing authority a...
EXCLUSIVE: New information requested in major lawsuit against Enterprise BOE
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — New information and possible evidence have been subpoenaed in the lawsuit filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary school principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck. In October, Jessica Basset, the mother...
Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
New crisis diversion center opening in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The new SpectraCare Crisis Diversion Center, planned to open in Dothan, has received millions in funding from the state. According to a release from the Dothan Chamber of Commerce, the SpectraCare Crisis Diversion Center received $7 million in funding from the Alabama State Legislature, the Alabama Department of Mental Health, and Governor Kay Ivey.
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the three men convicted of shooting and killing Ed Ross in December 2019 was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday. 23-year-old Joshua Campbell pled no contest in November 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery, as part of a plea deal that […]
