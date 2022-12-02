Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Smash,’ ‘search’ and a rare outburst: Why Chiefs’ last pass vs. Bengals didn’t work
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked on the team’s final offensive play in a 27-24 road loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how KC opened up not one but two potential receivers on the third-and-3 play ... only to have the snap still go for a loss at a critical moment.
Patrick Mahomes thrilled to be Chiefs’ nominee for NFL’s ‘most prestigious honor’
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has brought joy to fans in Kansas City and beyond as the Chiefs have become an NFL powerhouse since he’s been the starter. Mahomes has also made a deep impact on Kansas City itself. Last year, Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies foundation helped build a new inclusive playground at Martin Luther King Park, thanks to a $1 million donation.
Nathaniel Hackett Sounds Off on CU Buffs Hiring HC Deion Sanders
Amid the apathy surrounding the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Buffaloes injected a massive dose of excitement into the market by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach. Sanders, a Hall-of-Fame former cornerback, made quite the mark in his stint at Jackson State, and is now taking his talents to the PAC-12.
History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson
Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time
With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
Falcons Bye Week Rookie Review: Drake London Meeting Expectations?
Playing receiver in a run-heavy offense while the league around him is pass-happy, it would be easy to look at Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London's season production and feel indifferent. But there's more to the story. Drafted No. 8 overall in April, London has been slotted as Atlanta's No. 1...
Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
Chiefs playoff tickets go on sale Monday for potential home games. How to get them
The Chiefs are 9-3 and planning for the postseason. Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Chiefs announced Tuesday. Single-game tickets for the AFC Divisional Round...
Geno Smith vs. Ken Walker III? Seahawks Stars Clash In Struggle Vs. Rams: VIDEO
The Seattle Seahawks traveled to face NFC West Division foe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Super Bowl champion Rams of yesteryear look a lot different than the team the Seahawks will face in Week 13. And maybe the Seahawks will eventually put them away ... but...
NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota
One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
Chiefs report card: below-average game costs KC top seed in fluid AFC playoff picture
The Chiefs have a Cincinnati Bengals problem. Kansas City had won 26 straight games in November and December until falling 27-24 to the Bengals on Sunday. This time, the Chiefs had overcome an 11-point deficit to take the lead into the fourth quarter — but they couldn’t protect it.
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and both teams have a ton to play for. For Kansas City, this outing presents the opportunity to at least partially avenge a pair of losses from last season. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs in both of their meetings during the 2021-22 season, including a huge comeback in the AFC Championship Game. This time around, these two teams will meet at Paycor Stadium with not only bragging rights on the line, but also playoff seeding implications.
Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured Against Falcons
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers are now limited at cornerback in Week 13 as Levi Wallace left in the first half because of an undisclosed injury. Wallace left in the second quarter after remaining down on the field on one knee following a pass attempt. He was tended to by trainers before heading to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.
Tough Decisions Await, Despite Stated Interest in Rodgers Returning for 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, after emerging victorious yet again against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if the prodigious potential of Christian Watson would play a role in him returning for the 2023 season. Yes, he said, but “there’s got be mutual...
National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer"...
Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans
Cleveland Browns may have defeated the Houston Texans, but they took a loss making it happen. Linebacker Sione Takitaki is going to miss the remainder of this season with a torn ACL, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Takitaki is a loss for a Browns defense that has been bad...
Cowboys Offer Playoff-Look Answers in Demolishing Colts
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys don't have all the answers, not yet. But on this "Sunday Night Football'' showcase in front of America and God and Odell Beckham Jr. and everybody ... The Dallas Cowboys piled on for a victory over visiting Indianapolis because time and time again, they were...
