ATLANTA — There's speculation about who has their eyes set on the White House and it appears a top Georgia Libertarian is also considering a 2024 run. Chase Oliver, who ran as his party's candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, announced Friday he is launching a presidential exploratory committee. The move is often the first step for a candidate to test the waters before committing to a campaign.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO