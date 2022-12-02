Read full article on original website
Related
'Waiting for DeKalb to enter the chat' | Internet eyes county in Georgia Senate runoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's one U.S. Senate seat left to fill - and Georgia will be the deciding factor in a race where margins matter. However, the race is going viral for more light-hearted reasons: DeKalb County's impact. Making light of the high-stakes runoff race between Democratic incumbent...
Voting is like buying a Chick-fil-A sandwich - no one likes to wait: Georgia Secretary of State
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election was like a Chick-fil-A line: efficient. Shortly after polls closed Tuesday night, Georgia's top election official Brad Raffensperger praised the state's election workflow, even likening it to the Atlanta-based fast food chain's distinguished drive-thru line. With only four precincts having to stay open...
Georgia U.S. Senate runoff | When do the polls close
ATLANTA — More than 1 million voters have already cast their ballots for the 2022 runoff election in Georgia and the rest will have to line up on Election Day, Dec. 6; here's the latest you can show up to the polls. Polling Hours. Polls opened across the state...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year's...
Sen. Raphael Warnock projected to win reelection | Georgia Senate runoff results
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Incumbent Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News, have called the race. Warnock jumped out to an initial lead thanks to strong early voting totals. Walker closed the gap, and the pair traded the lead...
Asian American, Latinx voting organizations pushing for more engagement before Senate runoff
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Around 50 volunteers were gathered in the lot of Peachy Corners Cafe Sunday morning. The combined event between the Asian American Advocacy Fund and Indian American Impact was a kickoff to a canvassing event ahead of Tuesday's runoff election. "We are organizing in the South...
80k Georgia voters who didn't turn out during general election voted early in runoff
ATLANTA — It's a race to settle the last U.S. Senate seat - and it turns out around 80,000 Georgia voters who didn't chime in during the general election decided to sound off in the runoff. It's Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's second runoff race, and this time he's the...
Despite popularity for computerized voting, some lawmakers seeking to bring back paper-ballots
LILBURN, Ga. — After Tuesday, Georgia voters will get a break from elections and runoffs. But state lawmakers are likely to introduce bills to eliminate the state’s computerized voting system, replacing it with something more analog, like paper ballots. It was 20 years ago when Georgia first switched...
'I'm not going to make any excuses.' Herschel Walker concedes Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker thanked his campaign staff and donors in a speech to supporters Tuesday night after multiple media outlets projected that he would lose to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff. "There's no excuses in life," Walker said. "And, I'm not going to make...
'We put up one heck of a fight' | Read Herschel Walker's full concession speech
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff Election Day ended with Herschel Walker conceding the race. Sen. Raphael Warnock was projected to keep his seat Tuesday night and made a reelection victory speech to mark the occasion. Before the senator made his victory lap, his Republican challenger Walker stepped to the podium to deliver remarks and remind his supporters "we put up one heck of a fight."
11Alive poll | Half of Georgia voters back runoff
ATLANTA — No matter who wins Tuesday’s US Senate runoff, look for some Georgia lawmakers to attempt to eliminate the runoff. But an 11Alive news poll shows voters like it – sort of. The poll was conducted by SurveyUSA and surveyed 1,800 Georgia adults between Nov. 26-30,...
Georgia Libertarian announces president exploratory committee
ATLANTA — There's speculation about who has their eyes set on the White House and it appears a top Georgia Libertarian is also considering a 2024 run. Chase Oliver, who ran as his party's candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, announced Friday he is launching a presidential exploratory committee. The move is often the first step for a candidate to test the waters before committing to a campaign.
Crimes against senior citizens on the rise | What's being done to help
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Crimes against older Americans have increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and organizations all over metro Atlanta are helping potential victims fight back. The holiday season brings many opportunities for scam artists to target senior citizens. Monica Campbell knows what it’s like to be...
Here's a look at the Christmas tree at Georgia's Capitol building
ATLANTA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Georgia's State Capitol Building!. The Georgia Forestry of Commission helped find, prepare and transport the 24-foot-tall Redcedar tree. On its social media page, the commission said it was "delighted" to help with the tree this year – adding...
Authorities are searching for Rex woman in insurance fraud investigation
ATLANTA — Authorities are now searching for a 47-year-old Georgia woman after they say she tried to rip off an insurance company. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday Angelina Cortez is facing one count of insurance fraud after she handled a burglary at her business.
Warnock, Walker hit campaign trail days before runoff election
ATLANTA — With the runoff election just five days away, both Senate candidates had campaign events Thursday night. The Democratic Party is pulling out all the stops to encourage voters to turn out for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta stomping on the campaign trail to help rally voters.
State revokes officer certification for ex-Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill after inmate abuse conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Victor Hill, the now-former Clayton County Sheriff convicted in October in a federal inmate abuse trial, can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia. The state Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) last week voted to remove his POST certification. Virtually...
Missing in Georgia | Investigators believe 15-year-old Augusta girl is in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A missing Augusta teen may be in metro Atlanta, investigators said. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Denise Reyes-Lopez. Reyes-Lopez was first reported missing in Augusta on Sept. 8. More than two months after...
New virtual autism screening tool helps everyone get access
ATLANTA — There is a one-year wait to get an autism evaluation in most parts of the country right now. That time period is too long for many children who need the support, but an autism researcher and clinician took matters into her own hands to develop a tool to fast-track the process.
Woman found guilty of embezzling $1.3 million in funds for disabled people sentenced to 5 years in prison
ATLANTA — A former state employee with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency was sentenced Thursday in a complex, multi-year scheme where she embezzled $1.3 million in funds earmarked for disabled people, authorities said. The woman was sentenced to five years in prison for the scheme where she forged educational...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0