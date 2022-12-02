ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate runoff | When do the polls close

ATLANTA — More than 1 million voters have already cast their ballots for the 2022 runoff election in Georgia and the rest will have to line up on Election Day, Dec. 6; here's the latest you can show up to the polls. Polling Hours. Polls opened across the state...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year's...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

'We put up one heck of a fight' | Read Herschel Walker's full concession speech

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff Election Day ended with Herschel Walker conceding the race. Sen. Raphael Warnock was projected to keep his seat Tuesday night and made a reelection victory speech to mark the occasion. Before the senator made his victory lap, his Republican challenger Walker stepped to the podium to deliver remarks and remind his supporters "we put up one heck of a fight."
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive poll | Half of Georgia voters back runoff

ATLANTA — No matter who wins Tuesday’s US Senate runoff, look for some Georgia lawmakers to attempt to eliminate the runoff. But an 11Alive news poll shows voters like it – sort of. The poll was conducted by SurveyUSA and surveyed 1,800 Georgia adults between Nov. 26-30,...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia Libertarian announces president exploratory committee

ATLANTA — There's speculation about who has their eyes set on the White House and it appears a top Georgia Libertarian is also considering a 2024 run. Chase Oliver, who ran as his party's candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, announced Friday he is launching a presidential exploratory committee. The move is often the first step for a candidate to test the waters before committing to a campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Warnock, Walker hit campaign trail days before runoff election

ATLANTA — With the runoff election just five days away, both Senate candidates had campaign events Thursday night. The Democratic Party is pulling out all the stops to encourage voters to turn out for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta stomping on the campaign trail to help rally voters.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

