Ansonia, CT

FOX 61

Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter appears in court

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for the first time on Monday three days after his arrest Friday. Christopher Francisquini kept his head down and stared at the courtroom floor Monday morning in his first appearance before a judge.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M

The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Homicide under investigation in Milford: Police

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide on Tuesday night. Police said the incident at 76 Salem Walk appears to be a targeted attack. The address is in the Longmeadow Condominium complex, near the Woodmont section of town. In a social media post shortly...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man hospitalized following shooting in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police. At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police

WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said. According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl. Dahl had an active,...
WATERFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

New York fugitive arrested by Montville police

MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
MONTVILLE, CT
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Middletown police officer dies after battling cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced on Facebook that officer Matt Silvestrini officers passed away Saturday evening after a long battle with brain cancer. "Officer Silvestrini passed away peacefully last evening at home surrounded by his family. As most of you know, he fought a long battle...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police surveillance camera in Bridgeport draws mixed reactions

BRIDGEPORT — Police surveillance equipment sits on Baldwin Plaza, just outside the Main Street courthouse, which has been met with mixed reactions by business owners in the neighborhood with some saying it makes the area safer while others say it creates a bad perception. The surveillance unit's solar panel...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

