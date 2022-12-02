Read full article on original website
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter appears in court
WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for the first time on Monday three days after his arrest Friday. Christopher Francisquini kept his head down and stared at the courtroom floor Monday morning in his first appearance before a judge.
Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M
The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
Homicide under investigation in Milford: Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide on Tuesday night. Police said the incident at 76 Salem Walk appears to be a targeted attack. The address is in the Longmeadow Condominium complex, near the Woodmont section of town. In a social media post shortly...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police. At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of...
Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police
WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said. According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl. Dahl had an active,...
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months. New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City. Police there are concerned and looking for some...
New York fugitive arrested by Montville police
MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Middletown police officer dies after battling cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced on Facebook that officer Matt Silvestrini officers passed away Saturday evening after a long battle with brain cancer. "Officer Silvestrini passed away peacefully last evening at home surrounded by his family. As most of you know, he fought a long battle...
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Waterbury man gets two years in prison for violent robbery in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Waterbury man has been sentenced to two years in prison for participating in a violent robbery in Bristol, in 2020. David Rogers, 23, was handed down the sentence by a judge in New Britain Superior Court last week. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of...
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
Police surveillance camera in Bridgeport draws mixed reactions
BRIDGEPORT — Police surveillance equipment sits on Baldwin Plaza, just outside the Main Street courthouse, which has been met with mixed reactions by business owners in the neighborhood with some saying it makes the area safer while others say it creates a bad perception. The surveillance unit's solar panel...
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
