Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony JamesPalm Beach, FL
wlrn.org
New curator seeks to bring socially engaged contemporary art to Palm Beach County museum
The Harris Gallery at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach has floor to ceiling glass walls that overlook a subtropical sculpture garden. It's where contemporary art meets nature — an apt spot for new arrival Arden Sherman to lay out her vision. The museum’s incoming contemporary...
Family Bagels of Long Island Holds ‘Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah’ Celebration Fundraiser
Family Bagels of Long Island and Moms Play Mah Jongg invite the community for a Hanukkah celebration, with donations slated for two children’s holiday wishes. The Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah celebration, located at Family Bagels of Long Island, is on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30-p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission...
southfloridaweekend.com
Zoo Lights brings one million eco-friendly LED lights to the Palm Beach Zoo this holiday season
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Zoo Lights is back at the Palm Beach Zoo this holiday season! Walk through the unique glowing light displays throughout the Zoo’s 23 acres now through January 1, 2023. Each evening of Zoo Lights, the Zoo will reopen at 6:00 p.m....
wqcs.org
Holiday Happenings in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Tuesday December 6, 2022: The Public Works Department has decorated the city streets and the palm trees in Marina Square with over 100,000 strands of Christmas lights for the much-anticipated Holiday Lights Spectacular, also known as the “Dancing Palms.”. The City's December Holiday Happenings include the...
Typical of Palm Beach: Their Christmas tree was designed by fashion icon Iris Apfel
PALM BEACH — A fashion icon known for her stunning, brightly colored style is bringing her dazzling flair to Palm Beach's Christmas tree this year. Iris Apfel collaborated with the Royal Poinciana Plaza and WS Development to design the one-of-a-kind surfboard Christmas tree, featuring her quintessential thick black round-frame glasses. ...
Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years
In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Advisory - Impacts on Traffic from Orlando to Miami
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Brightline has announced the following lane closures and work zones at railroad crossing and bridges that will affect traffic from Orlando to West Palm Beach. In addition Brightline has announced additional station construction projects in Aventura and Boca Raton as well as construction work...
wellingtonfl.gov
Wellington Holiday Parade Road Closures
The 38th Annual Holiday Parade, hosted by Wellington and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 11th beginning at 1:30 PM with a “Favorite Holiday Destination” theme. As in previous years, to provide a safe procession of the parade,...
El Camino Heads to Boca Raton for Fourth Location
El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar will open at Restaurant Row this spring
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)
Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
New School Next Year For Your Palm Beach County High School Student?
Boundary Meeting Set For Thursday. It Will Be Completely Virtual. Big Changes Possible In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach For Middle and High School Students. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — High School and Middle School zoning may be about to change dramatically for […]
$200K worth of supplies distributed to Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of students in Palm Beach County will receive free, new school supplies next week thanks to the annual Tools for Schools program.
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Two Palm Beach County men who offer tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks were convicted Tuesday of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.
Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County
Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County. This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!
Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!. Scooby is a shy, timid, 3-year-old male pup. This sweet boy desperately wants to get out of the shelter into a forever home. While in foster care, his foster family noticed that Scooby loves car rides and rope toys. He also knows his basic commands! He is gentle while playing and may do well with other dogs, however, we always suggest a meet and greet with other animals that live in the home prior to adopting. Scooby can’t wait to find his new family!
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Premier Cardiologists to join Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group
December 5, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to welcome the area’s premier cardiologists Craig D. Vogel, DO, FACC, Rahul Aggarwal, MD and James Michael Gardner, Jr., DO, to the expanding Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group. “Doctors Vogel, Aggarwal...
WPBF News 25
'You tried to ruin our Christmas, but you didn’t': Lake Worth Beach neighbors respond to 'Grinch' stealing inflatables
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Residents in the South Palm Park community in Lake Worth Beach want to send a message to the man who stole several Christmas inflatables last week. "It was so grinchy that we thought, 'No not us. Not this neighborhood,'" said resident Jane Anderson. The Palm...
wlrn.org
Broward school board member speaks at anti-LGBTQ rally in Fort Lauderdale
South Florida elected officials and activists are decrying a local anti-LGBTQ rally held over the weekend, which was attended by uniformed members of the Proud Boys — and newly-elected Broward County school board member Brenda Fam. On Saturday in Fort Lauderdale Beach, throngs of beachgoers and holiday shoppers milled...
