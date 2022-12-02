ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

Holiday Happenings in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday December 6, 2022: The Public Works Department has decorated the city streets and the palm trees in Marina Square with over 100,000 strands of Christmas lights for the much-anticipated Holiday Lights Spectacular, also known as the “Dancing Palms.”. The City's December Holiday Happenings include the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years

In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Advisory - Impacts on Traffic from Orlando to Miami

Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Brightline has announced the following lane closures and work zones at railroad crossing and bridges that will affect traffic from Orlando to West Palm Beach. In addition Brightline has announced additional station construction projects in Aventura and Boca Raton as well as construction work...
MIAMI, FL
wellingtonfl.gov

Wellington Holiday Parade Road Closures

The 38th Annual Holiday Parade, hosted by Wellington and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 11th beginning at 1:30 PM with a “Favorite Holiday Destination” theme. As in previous years, to provide a safe procession of the parade,...
WELLINGTON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)

Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County

Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County. This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!

Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!. Scooby is a shy, timid, 3-year-old male pup. This sweet boy desperately wants to get out of the shelter into a forever home. While in foster care, his foster family noticed that Scooby loves car rides and rope toys. He also knows his basic commands! He is gentle while playing and may do well with other dogs, however, we always suggest a meet and greet with other animals that live in the home prior to adopting. Scooby can’t wait to find his new family!
PALM CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Premier Cardiologists to join Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group

December 5, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to welcome the area’s premier cardiologists Craig D. Vogel, DO, FACC, Rahul Aggarwal, MD and James Michael Gardner, Jr., DO, to the expanding Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group. “Doctors Vogel, Aggarwal...
JUPITER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy