Read full article on original website
Related
Eyeing power, UK Labour Party vows to abolish House of Lords
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Monday pledged to scrap Parliament’s unelected upper house if it wins government as part of a raft if policies intended to stake out Labour’s ground for the next election. The left-of-center party has been out of power since...
Rishi Sunak’s Brexit opportunities fund ‘rebranded existing grants’
Rishi Sunak’s government was accused of “smoke and mirrors” after it emerged that a Brexit opportunities fund used money already committed through other schemes.Mr Sunak launched a £1.4bn Global Britain Investment Fund (GBIF) in 2021 when he was chancellor aimed at “seizing the opportunities of Brexit”.But some funding allocated under existing schemes was “rebadged” under the post-Brexit GBIF banner, according to the Financial Times – citing documents shared under a FOI request.The newspaper said that in at least one case money was committed to a firm before the GBIF was launched in April, though new money was “added in” after...
BBC
PMQs: Keir Starmer calls on Rishi Sunak to end 'scandal' of private school tax breaks
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the "scandal" of tax breaks for private schools. Private schools can claim charitable status so are eligible for tax relief. During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir highlighted the Mr Sunak's old school, Winchester College, and asked...
BBC
Strikes unfair at Christmas, Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi says
It is unfair for unions to "disrupt people's lives" with public-sector strikes at Christmas, Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said. He said plans were in place to draft in the military to drive ambulances and secure borders if walkouts went ahead. Mr Zahawi also told the BBC Russian President Vladimir...
Hancock says ministers were told Covid could kill 820,000 people in UK
Matt Hancock has said he was warned the Covid pandemic could kill hundreds of thousands of people in the UK two months before the Government put the country into lockdown.The former health secretary said the chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Chris Whitty had informed him in January 2020 that in a “reasonable worst case scenario” as many as 820,000 could die.However, he said that when he passed on the warning to fellow ministers at a Cabinet meeting three days later, the reaction was “shrug shrug” as they did not really believe it.The details are revealed in Mr Hancock’s...
Priti Patel threatens action over ‘unfounded’ asylum seeker hotel claims
Exclusive: Ex-home secretary rejects claim she oversaw two-month ‘pause’ in finding rooms for asylum seekers
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
UN refugee body criticises ‘errors’ in asylum report backed by Braverman
Organisation questions use of ‘illegal’ to describe asylum seekers in report calling for radical crackdown
Starmer vows to ‘unbind’ Britain from centre that has ‘not delivered’
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “unbind” Britain from a centre that has “not delivered”, as Labour unveiled its blueprint for political and economic devolution.The party’s leader claimed people are being held back by a “broken model” that “hoards power in Westminster”, with the country “crying out for a new approach”.Speaking at the launch of the report of Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by ex-premier Gordon Brown, Sir Keir said he sympathised with the sentiments of those who voted to leave the EU, despite once backing remain himself.“They wanted more control over their lives, more control over their country,”...
Key points from Labour’s blueprint for a ‘New Britain’
Sweeping plans to reshape Britain’s economic and political landscape have been set out by Labour’s commission on the future of the UK.Here are some of the key recommendations from the panel, which was led by former prime minister Gordon Brown:– Abolish the ‘indefensible’ House of LordsThe commission proposed replacing the unelected Upper Chamber with a “smaller, more representative and democratic” assembly of the nations and regions, although details would be matters for further consultation.– Clean up politicsThe panel proposed new rules for politicians and civil servants, clamping down on MPs’ second jobs and a “powerful” anti-corruption commissioner to root out...
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
Blow for Rishi Sunak as his first by-election as PM sees Labour surge to victory with a swing big enough to deliver Keir Starmer a General Election win
Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as Prime Minister. Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, after the contest was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of 'serious sexual misconduct' were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.
Sajid Javid announces he will stand down at next general election
Former health secretary Sajid Javid has announced he will not stand again as an MP at the next general election but pledged to continue to support the Prime Minister “in any way I can”.He said his decision had been “accelerated” by the fact Tories have been asked to confirm their intentions for contending the next nationwide poll at an “early stage”.He becomes the latest in a steady stream of Conservatives MPs to say they will step back at the next election, which will be no later than January 2025, as the party struggles to recover from a slump in...
Government stalls Priti Patel’s asylum seeker reception centres plan despite hotel chaos
The government is yet to begin construction of promised reception centres that were planned to house up to 8,000 migrants, despite a worsening accommodation crisis.The plan was announced to fanfare more than a year ago, promising “swift delivery”, but no new facilities have been set up and almost 50,000 asylum seekers and refugees are now being housed in hotels at a cost of £6.8m a day.Former home secretary Priti Patel raised the matter of the delay in a written parliamentary question this week, asking her successor Suella Braverman “what progress she has made on the introduction of asylum reception centres”.In...
Labour must abolish ‘indefensible’ House of Lords, says Gordon Brown
Abolition of the House of Lords must form a key part of Labour’s plans to overhaul the way Britain is governed, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Mr Brown and party leader Sir Keir Starmer are to unveil the report of the party’s commission on the UK’s future – which the ex-premier headed – at a joint press conference in Leeds on Monday.Sir Keir will hail the proposals for political and economic devolution as “the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people”.We have an unbalanced economy which makes too little use of the talents of too...
Liz Truss will stand as MP at general election as Tory deadline nears
Liz Truss will stand again as a Tory MP at the next general election despite her recent exit as prime minister.A spokesperson for Ms Truss confirmed to The Independent that she would contest her South West Norfolk seat, ahead of a Monday evening deadline for Conservatives to tell CCHQ whether they want to run.There are fears of a “mass exodus” ahead of the election expected in 2024, with predictions that up to 80 Tory MPs could call it quits amid huge Labour poll leads.Ms Truss plans to carry on as an active backbencher following her six weeks at No 10,...
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
BBC
Suella Braverman reappointment sets dangerous precedent - MPs
The reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary - after she broke ministerial rules - sets "a dangerous precedent", MPs have said. Ms Braverman was sacked from her role after leaking restricted material but given her job back just six days later, when Rishi Sunak became prime minister. Defending the...
Tory peer argues Lords should remain unelected to ensure ‘scrutiny’ of laws
A Tory peer has argued that the House of Lords should remain unelected despite suggestions by Labour that the public has “lost faith” in politicians’ ability to bring about change.Lord Norton urged caution over what he described as “Big Bang reform” after it was reported Sir Keir Starmer would replace nominations for Parliament’s second chamber with a voting system.There have long been warnings that membership of the House of Lords is becoming excessive, with Boris Johnson attracting criticism over some of his appointments, notably Lord Lebedev.The media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent was given a life peerage in 2020 but...
A quarter of English councils abolish emergency help scheme amid cost of living crisis
Emergency local council help for families in crisis has been slashed to just 98p per head, with one-quarter of authorities axing schemes altogether.New research by poverty campaigners has exposed how badly funded and “chaotic” local welfare schemes are failing to reach residents in need, even as the cost of living crisis grows.It reveals that help with emergencies such as a lack of clothing or furniture, or a broken washing machine, has plunged by a quarter to only 98p per head in England – with one Conservative-run authority spending just 2p.In stark contrast, councils in Scotland allocated £9.42 in 2021-22,...
Comments / 0