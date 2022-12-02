Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded today as the best player in the world. Giannis was considered to be one of the best for years, but despite his back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, he was not regarded as the best in the world. And all that changed since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, where Giannis shined on the biggest stage of his career with his greatest individual performance to this date. Let's have a look back at the most important game Giannis has played so far in his career.

1 DAY AGO