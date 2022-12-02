ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud cover is building up across South Georgia this evening, but rain chances should not join in the growing cloud cover. Models are only hinting at a shower possibility for areas north of Highway 280 into the morning. Not only that but another chance for some fog is possible across the entire area. This fog could be dense in a few spots so please practice fog safety. Otherwise, temperatures in the morning will be in the low to mid-50s. By late morning, the fog should be out of here, but we hold on to a few clouds across the sky. More sunshine later into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s for Monday.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO