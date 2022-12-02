Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Georgia average gas prices are below $3
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians prepare for Christmas travel, the average gas price for Georgia is now $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Compared to the national average of $3.41 per gallon, Georgia drivers are now paying $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month. For a regular 15-gallon tank of gas, it now costs about $44.40 to fill up.
WALB 10
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup. After getting to the apartments and picking up...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud cover is building up across South Georgia this evening, but rain chances should not join in the growing cloud cover. Models are only hinting at a shower possibility for areas north of Highway 280 into the morning. Not only that but another chance for some fog is possible across the entire area. This fog could be dense in a few spots so please practice fog safety. Otherwise, temperatures in the morning will be in the low to mid-50s. By late morning, the fog should be out of here, but we hold on to a few clouds across the sky. More sunshine later into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s for Monday.
