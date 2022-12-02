Read full article on original website
Related
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
toofab.com
Melinda French Gates' Rumored New Man Jon Du Pre Is Absolutely Shredded
The 63-year-old former Fox correspondent frequently shares shirtless photos to Instagram. Melinda French Gates has a new boyfriend, per TMZ sources, and if his Instagram pictures are anything to go by he is very committed to (ahem) fitness. The man in question, 63-year-old Jon Du Pre's social media is littered...
Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband? Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been married to her husband Billy Evans since 2019 While the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her former company, Theranos, have been heavily documented, little is known about the disgraced entrepreneur's relationship with her husband, Billy Evans. Holmes is behind one of the most infamous startups in recent history after her blood-testing company was exposed as an "elaborate years-long" fraud. The one-time Silicon Valley darling was the subject of an HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,...
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
Five Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
TMZ.com
'Eric The Trainer' Fleishman, Celebrity Trainer, Dead At 53
Eric Fleishman, AKA "Eric The Trainer," famed celebrity trainer, unexpectedly died at the age of 53 on Thanksgiving, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Fleishman passed Thursday morning at his home in Glendale, CA. Eric served as a personal trainer to many big stars in TV, movies and the music industry, working...
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside the Mind of Caleb Simpson, the Viral Vlogger Touring New York Apartments
Like many millennials working from home during the pandemic, Caleb Simpson found himself yearning for human connection. While employed at a start-up in the NFT space, the 30-year-old worked to build a significant following on TikTok and YouTube with content about his life in New York City, testing out different approaches and stunts in his videos to connect with his audience but struggling to find something that stuck. After being advised by a friend to make the kind of content he would want to see online, Caleb went back to the drawing board and did some research.
Aaron Carter’s Publicist Shares Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Late Star: ‘I Will Miss Him Terribly’
“I started working with Aaron [Carter] when he was eight years old,” Phil Lobel, founder of Lobeline Communications, tells HollywoodLife. Following Aaron’s untimely death on Nov. 5 at age 34, Phil shared with HollywoodLife some EXCLUSIVE, never-before-seen photos from Aaron’s life. Phil — who partnered with Aaron from ages 8 to 16 before reconnecting with the “Saturday Night” singer when he was 29 – recalled their first meeting. “Nickelodeon had hired me, and I arrived at the venue at the outdoor amphitheater,” Lobel told HL. “[Aaron] was going in circles in the parking lot on his new razor. He was just a little kid having fun.”
wdfxfox34.com
Where Celebrities Live in California (Hotspots!)
Originally Posted On: https://californiaview.org/where-celebrities-live-in-california/. California has been a destination for actors, directors, and would-be creatives for over 100 years. While the weather and sheer beauty of the state make it a perfect place to settle for virtually anyone, the reasons for so many celebrities establishing themselves there go a little deeper. The main factor that has drawn celebs to Cali is a little-known district called Hollywood.
petapixel.com
Cardi B and Her Photographer Sued for Copying Artist’s Marge Simpson Piece
Rapper Cardi B is being sued for posting a Marge Simpson photograph that allegedly copies another artist’s work. On October 31, Cardi B posted a series of images on Instagram taken by photographer Jora Frantzis in which she dressed up as the cartoon character Marge Simpson for Halloween. Artist...
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Opened Her Own Restaurants To Spread 'Love And Joy'
It's not just in our heads. Celebrities are making forays into the food world left and right. There has been a slew of celebrities really leaning into their cooking game, especially since the COVID quarantine. Selena Gomez, for example, started a cooking show, "Selena Gomez + Chef" that fans are eating up. Sometimes those who don't cook open restaurants and hire chefs instead. For example, Priyanka Chopra – who told Drew Barrymore that she enjoys eating but not cooking (via YouTube) – opened an Indian spot called SONA last year (via Vogue).
‘Selling The OC’: Alex Hall Says Tyler Stanaland Split From Brittany Snow ‘Had Been Long Coming’
Alex Hall talks about Tyler Stanaland's breakup with wife Brittany Snow after 'Selling The OC' was released.
petapixel.com
Treefrog Looming in the Darkness Wins Ecological Society Photo Contest
A treefrog peering into the darkness of a tropical rainforest has won the 2022 British Ecological Society photography competition. Overall winner Roberto Garcia Roa walked away with £750 ($922) and a Lomo’Instant Camera for his arresting photo of a Helen’s Treefrog in Peru. Describing the hidden beauty...
Comments / 0