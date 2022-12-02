Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Columbia City. The Columbia City Police Department is trying to find 69-year-old Martin Berry. Berry was last seen Monday morning. Indiana State Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger...
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Comments / 0