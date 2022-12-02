Read full article on original website
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Earth's largest iceberg - 2 times bigger than London - is floating toward the equator
According to the information shared by NASA's Earth Observatory on October 31, the world's largest iceberg, "A-76A," has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave. With a total area equal to...
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago
Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Trash-eating elephants, a lava landscaper, and 8 more of this year’s best NatGeo photos
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Cape Canaveral in the early hours of June 19, streaks above a stand of bald cypress trees. Photo by Mac StoneSee the world through the eyes of National Geographic's imaginative photographers.
'Frightful' never-before-seen tyrannosaur might be the 'missing link' in T. rex evolution
Paleontologists have discovered fossils belonging to a newfound species of tyrannosaur, which could fill an important gap in the evolutionary history of T. rex.
Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format
Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
Tyrannosaurus Rex Footprint Discovered Next to Giant U.S. Volcano Crater
The footprint was found in Alaska's Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve, and is the first evidence of T. Rex in the region.
Chile's unique Atacama desert sullied by world's junk
It may be one of the driest places on Earth -- a brutal, alien landscape where life seems impossible. The driest part is the Yungay district in the city of Antofagasta.
Skull and partial skeleton found in Morocco helps link ancient whale species
Three researchers, one with the University of Michigan, the other two with the University of Casablanca, have found a skull and partial skeleton in Morocco that they suggest link together several species of ancient whales. In their paper published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, Philip Gingerich, Ayoub Amane and Samir Zouhri describe the fossils and how they tie together the evolution of land-based creatures that evolved into modern whales.
Hakið: The Main Viewpoint of Þingvellir National Park in Iceland
Amazingly breathtaking views await visitors at the viewpoint at Hakið, which is located near the visitor centre of Þingvellir National Park — which was founded in 1930 in southwestern Iceland — and is a short walk from the main parking lot; and it is the first of multiple parts of the incredible experience of enjoying the park and what it offers.
The Largest Ant Colony on Earth
It is estimated that there are about 20 quadrillion ants on planet Earth, outnumbering humans around 2.5 million to one. These 20 quadrillion ants divide themselves into colonies. The average colony ranges from 20,000 to 100,000 ants and is often confined to small spaces. But there is one ant colony, the largest on Earth, that spans more than 3,700 miles. It has an estimated 307 million ants in it. This massive colony is known as the Argentine Ant Supercolony.
Treefrog Looming in the Darkness Wins Ecological Society Photo Contest
A treefrog peering into the darkness of a tropical rainforest has won the 2022 British Ecological Society photography competition. Overall winner Roberto Garcia Roa walked away with £750 ($922) and a Lomo’Instant Camera for his arresting photo of a Helen’s Treefrog in Peru. Describing the hidden beauty...
Lizards Evolved in the Late Triassic, Not the Middle Jurassic
A specimen recovered from the Natural History Museum in London's cupboard has revealed that modern lizards evolved in the Late Triassic, not the Middle Jurassic, as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters, and slow worms was discovered in a museum collection dating...
WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption
Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.
Geologists Revise Age Given to Yosemite Valley by 40 Million Years
Geologists from the University of California, Berkley, have discovered new evidence that suggests Yosemite Valley is much younger than originally perceived. Instead of 50 million years old, the team of researchers believes the world-renowned valley to be only 5 to 10 million years old. The geologists behind the new evidence...
