ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago

Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
petapixel.com

Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format

Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
Phys.org

Skull and partial skeleton found in Morocco helps link ancient whale species

Three researchers, one with the University of Michigan, the other two with the University of Casablanca, have found a skull and partial skeleton in Morocco that they suggest link together several species of ancient whales. In their paper published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, Philip Gingerich, Ayoub Amane and Samir Zouhri describe the fossils and how they tie together the evolution of land-based creatures that evolved into modern whales.
BoardingArea

Hakið: The Main Viewpoint of Þingvellir National Park in Iceland

Amazingly breathtaking views await visitors at the viewpoint at Hakið, which is located near the visitor centre of Þingvellir National Park — which was founded in 1930 in southwestern Iceland — and is a short walk from the main parking lot; and it is the first of multiple parts of the incredible experience of enjoying the park and what it offers.
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Ant Colony on Earth

It is estimated that there are about 20 quadrillion ants on planet Earth, outnumbering humans around 2.5 million to one. These 20 quadrillion ants divide themselves into colonies. The average colony ranges from 20,000 to 100,000 ants and is often confined to small spaces. But there is one ant colony, the largest on Earth, that spans more than 3,700 miles. It has an estimated 307 million ants in it. This massive colony is known as the Argentine Ant Supercolony.
petapixel.com

Treefrog Looming in the Darkness Wins Ecological Society Photo Contest

A treefrog peering into the darkness of a tropical rainforest has won the 2022 British Ecological Society photography competition. Overall winner Roberto Garcia Roa walked away with £750 ($922) and a Lomo’Instant Camera for his arresting photo of a Helen’s Treefrog in Peru. Describing the hidden beauty...
natureworldnews.com

Lizards Evolved in the Late Triassic, Not the Middle Jurassic

A specimen recovered from the Natural History Museum in London's cupboard has revealed that modern lizards evolved in the Late Triassic, not the Middle Jurassic, as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters, and slow worms was discovered in a museum collection dating...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption

Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.
Outsider.com

Geologists Revise Age Given to Yosemite Valley by 40 Million Years

Geologists from the University of California, Berkley, have discovered new evidence that suggests Yosemite Valley is much younger than originally perceived. Instead of 50 million years old, the team of researchers believes the world-renowned valley to be only 5 to 10 million years old. The geologists behind the new evidence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy