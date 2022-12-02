Read full article on original website
Related
Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?
In any other time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7 percent. Moreover, wages are up – with average hourly pay jumping 5.1 percent compared with a year earlier. So why am […] The post Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil weakened on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling close to its lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Factbox-China's rigid zero-COVID-19 policy starts to thaw
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China unveiled new measures to ease some of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs on Wednesday, after three years of a "zero-COVID" policy that triggered widespread protests and hammered the economy.
Energy costs could keep climbing amid ongoing market volatility
A tanker full of liquefied natural gas heads to New England’s largest electricity generator. Then, it abruptly changes course, abandoning its North American contract for a higher bidder in Europe. Scenarios like this are driving up energy costs across New England, experts warn. And that makes it nearly impossible to predict just how expensive electricity […] The post Energy costs could keep climbing amid ongoing market volatility appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0