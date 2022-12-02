Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Larry Summers predicts Fed will need to raise interest rates more than market anticipates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than the market anticipates as prices remain high but grew at slower rates in October. Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that the economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under…
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
Here’s Why GM Could Beat Ford and Tesla In Electric Truck Sales
General Motors could have an amazing year in 2023. Here's why it could sell more electric trucks than Ford and Tesla. The post Here’s Why GM Could Beat Ford and Tesla In Electric Truck Sales appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘We are now sellers again’: Wall Street’s top strategist thinks the brief December rally is over
Wall Street’s top strategist and biggest bear Mike Wilson thinks the December rally is over and is back to selling again.
Investopedia
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Are Down, Will a Rival Dethrone It?
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a small electric SUV that has made major noise in the EV space. Will it be replaced as sales dwindle? The post Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Are Down, Will a Rival Dethrone It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
kitco.com
A 'real recession' is likely in 2023, with 'layoffs filtering through the economy' - Will Rhind
(Kitco News) - The U.S. unemployment rate remains low at 3.7 percent, but a weakening economy and higher interest rates will trigger layoffs, causing a "real recession" in 2023, said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "Once those layoffs really start to hit, then we get into the real...
European tech industry loses $400 billion market value, report says
LONDON/STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European tech industry saw $400 billion in value wiped out this year and an 18% decline in venture capital funding, according to a report from venture capital firm Atomico.
3 Reasons the Tesla Cybertruck Is Still the Most Impactful Electric Pickup Truck
The Tesla Cybertruck has the potential to change everything. Here's why it will be the most impactful electric pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons the Tesla Cybertruck Is Still the Most Impactful Electric Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
Only 1 American Car Brand Lost Consumer Reports Recommendations
Ford is the only American automaker to lose CR recommendations from the recent Auto Reliability Survey — with the 2023 Mustang Mach-E and the 2023 Bronco Sport. The post Only 1 American Car Brand Lost Consumer Reports Recommendations appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
thenewscrypto.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings
Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
NASDAQ
AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost?
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with plenty of luxury features at its top trim level. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dow plunges 500 points as Fed rate-hike fears mount
US stocks plunged in trading Monday as some better-than-expected economic data sparked fresh anxiety among investors about Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 524 points, or 1.52%, in late afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 260 points, or 2.27%, while the broad-based S&P 500 plunged 85 points, or 2.09%. The market selloff occurred after activity in the US services sector – the largest portion of the economy – came in stronger than expected for November, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s survey. Investors fear stronger economic trends will lead the Fed to implement more interest...
The 2 Most Reliable Nissan Models of 2022 According to Consumer Reports Owner Surveys
The Nissan Altima and Rogue are two of the most reliable options the company has to offer. The post The 2 Most Reliable Nissan Models of 2022 According to Consumer Reports Owner Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
