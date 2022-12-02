Read full article on original website
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023
Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Design for downtown Georgetown parking garage continues to develop
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) An updated design for the Georgetown Tamiro Plaza parking garage was presented to City Council on Nov. 22. The redesign followed feedback received during an October City Council meeting as...
New PUD near Hester's Crossing to bring up to 276 housing units in Round Rock following approval
A new mixed-use residential and commercial development set for the intersection of Hester's Crossing Road and Rawhide Drive could bring up to 276 residential units to the La Frontera area in Round Rock. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) A new mixed-use residential and commercial development set for the intersection of...
Kyle City Council to receive update on $294M road bond, hold public hearing regarding downtown master plan and more Dec. 6
The Kyle City Council will meet Dec. 6 at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council is set to receive an update from the city's consultant and the interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix regarding the status of the 2022 road bond that passed last month at its regular meeting Dec. 6. The council will also take action on road priorities within the bond based on feedback and information from city staff and the council itself.
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more
Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
2 years into Project Connect, report shows MetroRail Red Line on track
Austin Transit Partnership presented Mayor Steve Adler, District 5 Council Member Ann Kitchen, District 3 Council Member Sabino “Pio” Renteria and District 9 Council Member Kathie Tovo framed plaques to thank them for their services Nov. 30 as their terms are up. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) An annual Capital...
Austin Chronicle
Ascension Seton Construction Plans Threaten Water Flow
Seiders Springs, a centuries-old peaceful green patch squeezed into the center of Austin, retains only a trickle of the gushing flows it was once known for. That may slow to a drip, the Shoal Creek Conservancy worries, if Ascension Seton Medical Center doesn't revise their current development proposal to build an underground parking garage right where the springs water source flows.
Austin approves additional $1.5M in funding for ABIA South Terminal takeover effort
The South Terminal opened in 2017. (Courtesy Austin-Bergstrom International Airport) On Dec. 1, City Council approved an additional $1.5 million in legal services for representation of the city in two ongoing lawsuits between Austin and LoneStar Airport Holdings LLC regarding the closure of the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Tesla drives into South Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.
Austin Chronicle
Two Local Vegan Powerhouses to Close This Month
Still more independent restaurateurs are calling it quits ahead of the end of their lease, this time, a double blow to the plant-based food community in Austin. On the same day, Counter Culture and Skull & Cakebones announced their closure ahead of 2023. The thoughtful, colorful, comfort-food cafe Counter Culture,...
Many South Austin residents lose power two days in a row
Austin Energy officials said the outage was caused by equipment failure at the Salem Hill substation, which is just north of West Stassney Lane, near Williamson Creek. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Approximately 30,000 South Austin residents lost power again Dec. 1, a day after a more widespread outage around Hwy. 290...
Principal on the roof: How one AISD principal is helping raise money for accessible playground equipment
The principal of Highland Park Elementary School in west Austin spent her day working from the roof last week.
AISD superintendent search continues; interim projected to be named in December
The Austin ISD board of trustees met Dec. 1 for an information session and special meeting. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) At a Dec. 1 meeting, staff and the Austin ISD board of trustees—including the three newly elected members—reaffirmed plans to name a new permanent superintendent by summer 2023 and a new interim superintendent in December.
New Braunfels takes first steps in drainage master plan
Members of the New Braunfels community were encouraged to attend a public meeting on the Drainage Area Master plan that took place at the New Braunfels City Hall on Nov. 3. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department hosted a public meeting Nov. 3...
Round Rock to implement transit route changes in January
Upcoming changes to the city's transit system will adjust several existing routes and introduce a same-day ride share service. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock is preparing to implement a slew of changes to its public transit system based on findings from its recently updated Transit Development Plan. In...
Pflugerville officials talk possible uses for ARPA funds
Representatives from several local nonprofits made appearances at Pflugerville City Council's Nov. 29 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville could allocate its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds toward addressing food insecurity within the city. The city previously put $920,000 in ARPA funds toward a small-business grant program called PfCares. At...
