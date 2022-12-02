ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023

Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council to receive update on $294M road bond, hold public hearing regarding downtown master plan and more Dec. 6

The Kyle City Council will meet Dec. 6 at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council is set to receive an update from the city's consultant and the interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix regarding the status of the 2022 road bond that passed last month at its regular meeting Dec. 6. The council will also take action on road priorities within the bond based on feedback and information from city staff and the council itself.
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more

Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Austin Chronicle

Ascension Seton Construction Plans Threaten Water Flow

Seiders Springs, a centuries-old peaceful green patch squeezed into the center of Austin, retains only a trickle of the gushing flows it was once known for. That may slow to a drip, the Shoal Creek Conservancy worries, if Ascension Seton Medical Center doesn't revise their current development proposal to build an underground parking garage right where the springs water source flows.
KVUE

Tesla drives into South Austin bar

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.
Austin Chronicle

Two Local Vegan Powerhouses to Close This Month

Still more independent restaurateurs are calling it quits ahead of the end of their lease, this time, a double blow to the plant-based food community in Austin. On the same day, Counter Culture and Skull & Cakebones announced their closure ahead of 2023. The thoughtful, colorful, comfort-food cafe Counter Culture,...
Community Impact Austin

Many South Austin residents lose power two days in a row

Austin Energy officials said the outage was caused by equipment failure at the Salem Hill substation, which is just north of West Stassney Lane, near Williamson Creek. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Approximately 30,000 South Austin residents lost power again Dec. 1, a day after a more widespread outage around Hwy. 290...
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels takes first steps in drainage master plan

Members of the New Braunfels community were encouraged to attend a public meeting on the Drainage Area Master plan that took place at the New Braunfels City Hall on Nov. 3. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department hosted a public meeting Nov. 3...
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock to implement transit route changes in January

Upcoming changes to the city's transit system will adjust several existing routes and introduce a same-day ride share service. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock is preparing to implement a slew of changes to its public transit system based on findings from its recently updated Transit Development Plan. In...
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials talk possible uses for ARPA funds

Representatives from several local nonprofits made appearances at Pflugerville City Council's Nov. 29 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville could allocate its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds toward addressing food insecurity within the city. The city previously put $920,000 in ARPA funds toward a small-business grant program called PfCares. At...
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy