Obituary: Carolyn Jean (Sutterfield) Morgan
Carolyn Jean (Sutterfield) Morgan of Tuckerman, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born October 12, 1952, in Newport, the daughter of Carl and Helen (Kemp) Sutterfield. Mrs. Morgan was a homemaker and a devoted attendee of Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist...
Obituary: Charles Hamilton Richards III
Charles Hamilton Richards III, 83, passed away on December 4, 2022. He was born in Torrance, California on July 20, 1939, to the late Jack and Doris (Fielder) Richards. Charles was of the Baptist faith and spent his life serving Christ. When he would travel to California to visit family he would always attend his church service. While in California he loved going to Dodger’s games and Disneyland. He spent many years as a landscaper for LA City Schools mowing, building football fields, and working the land. He was a hard worker and a great father who loved life, spending time with his family, and most of all spoiling his only grandchild, Addison. Charles passes on a legacy that his family and loved ones will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
Obituary: Opal Davis Powell
Opal Davis Powell, 88, of Batesville, AR passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born May 17, 1934, in Woodrow, Arkansas to Everette E. Davis and Annie Siedenburg Davis. Opal was of the Methodist faith; she was loyal and very dedicated to her family and loved her grandchildren. She loved working in her flower garden and watching the hummingbirds.
Obituary: Melissa Irene Freeman
Melissa Irene Freeman, 47, of Cave City, departed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born on August 15, 1975, in Seymour, Indiana to Richard Beaty and Diana Wilson Beaty. She and David Freeman were married on May 30, 1997, and enjoyed over nineteen years of marriage until...
Obituary: Randy Page
Randy Page, 64, of Batesville passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born January 21, 1958, in Batesville to Earl and Inez (Pierce) Page. Randy was a strong-willed, good-hearted man who loved being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He was a loyal and hardworking man who enjoyed his kids and grandkids. Randy was a heavy equipment operator, mechanic and driver at White River Materials and worked at Ideal Baking Co. for 16 years.
Obituary: Margaret Louise Holcomb
Margaret Louise Holcomb of Mountain View, Arkansas was born on February 14, 1937, and passed away on December 02, 2022. Over her amazing 85 years, Margaret had a successful career in finance, raised a loving family and served her Lord faithfully, including acting as the financial secretary for Foothills Baptist Church until her death.
Obituary: Billie D. Blansett
Billie D. Blansett of Mountain View, Arkansas passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 29th at the age of 86. Born in Oklahoma, Bill and his family moved to Arkansas where he later graduated from Mountain View High School in 1954. His pursuit of work and opportunity led him to Wichita, where...
Obituary: Cornelius Crouch
Cornelius Crouch, 75, of Cave City, departed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on July 19, 1947, in Hickory Ridge to Johnny William Crouch and Cora Elizabeth Helton Crouch. He and Rita Louise Moser were married on November 5, 1976, in Harrison, Arkansas, and enjoyed over...
One killed in 18-wheeler accident north of Batesville
One person died in a one-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Batesville on Highway 167 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Stephens confirmed the fatality to White River Now and urged drivers to use caution around the area which is directly across from Green’s Tax Service. There has been no...
Citizens Bank raises more than $80,000 for Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches during ‘Giving Tuesday’
Featured image (from left): Ashley Engles, community engagement officer with Citizens Bank; Matt Cleveland, chief development officer at ASYR; and Micah Beard, regional president at Citizens Bank. Giving Tuesday generated impressive results for the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches (ASYR), as more than $80,000 was donated by individuals and companies during...
Missouri woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Imboden
A Missouri woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63, north of Imboden, in Lawrence County. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., died after her 2001 Honda left the highway while negotiating a curve and overturned. The Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report said the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed at 1:08 a.m.
BACC to host groundbreaking ceremony for LifePlus expansion
Governor Asa Hutchinson, Congressman Rick Crawford, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, and local elected officials will be in attendance Friday as the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for LifePlus. LifePlus International, a world leader in holistic well-being products, will break ground on...
Smotherman to speak at Lyon College’s first fall commencement ceremony
For the first time in its 150-year history, Lyon College will hold a commencement ceremony to celebrate fall graduates. Dr. Jody Smotherman (pictured below), executive vice president and chief strategy officer at White River Health and member of the Lyon College Board of Visitors, will serve as the guest speaker for the ceremony, which will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8:30 a.m. in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Smotherman’s address is entitled “A Short Long Time.”
Christmas festivities, parade planned for Batesville this weekend
Batesville will be celebrating Christmas in an “old-fashioned” way this weekend as holiday festivities and the annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade come to town. Main Street Batesville (MSB), Experience Independence, and the Old Independence Regional Museum (OIRM) will present Old-Fashioned Christmas 2022 from Friday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 10.
