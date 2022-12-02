ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

houmatimes.com

Nicholls Alumnus & Former Dean to Give Commencement Speech at 111th Commencement Ceremony

The Nicholls State University 111th Commencement is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in John L. Guidry Stadium at 9 a.m. Graduates from the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Behavioral Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute will be in attendance. All Summer and Fall 2022 graduates will participate in this ceremony including all Master, Bachelor and Associate degrees.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Volleyball Head Coach Noble Resigns

Nicholls State University head volleyball coach Kallie Noble has stepped down from her position, athletics director Jonathan Terrell announced Monday. “I truly appreciate the efforts put forth by Coach Kallie in not only leading our indoor volleyball team, but also for helping get our beach program up and running,” Terrell said. “We’re thankful for Kallie’s service throughout her four years and wish her all the best.”
THIBODAUX, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket

GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy

Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy, 83, native and life-long resident of Houma, LA, beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Geraldine is survived by her son, Lance Fanguy, his wife, Blake Andrews-Fanguy and is considered a second Mom to many more. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fanguy, and brothers, Hilary and Lovelace.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Mary Eloise Babin Cade

Mary Eloise Babin Cade, 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:28 am. Born June 7, 1927, she was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lam Ngoc Hoang

Lam Ngoc Hoang, 36, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends are invited to a visitation in Lam’s honor on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church located at 3593 Friendswood Drive, Houma, LA 70363 from 5:00 p.m. until mass at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the busy holiday season approaches, it becomes especially important to get your flu shot. Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and hospitalizations. In fact, doctors across the country are saying this flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Cheryl Yvonne LaRose

Cheryl Yvonne LaRose, 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Cheryl is a native of Glasgow, Scotland and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held in Cheryl’s honor at a later date. Cheryl is survived by her husband,...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

St. Bernadette Catholic School to host Live Nativity

St. Bernadette Catholic School invites the community to celebrate the season with their Live Nativity, tomorrow night, December 6, 2022 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The 19 year old tradition will feature members of the St. Bernadette Choir. “This is a long running St. Bernadette tradition, and we love having the community here with us to celebrate advent,” said Principal Elise LeBoeuf.
HOUMA, LA

