Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Priyanka Chopra's new pic of baby Malti is so cute we can hardly stand it
Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories. In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her...
Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kaavia Singing Karaoke
Talent seems to run in the Union-Wade family, as evidenced by the most recent video Gabrielle Union-Wade shared on her Instagram profile. In the clip, Gabrielle’s four-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, owned the stage and blew the crowd away while singing karaoke. “Let’s...
Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live, And It’s Not What We Expected
Porsha and Simon Guobadia caused quite a stir when they announced their engagement in early 2021.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams wore 7 different bridal looks for her two-day wedding ceremony to Simon Guobadia
The reality star wed Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian ceremony on Friday and in an American ceremony Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi opens up about whether she’d want her children watching her on Jersey Shore. The reality star, known for her over-the-top personality on the MTV series, seems to want to shield her children from her past before she was a mother. In an interview with People, the 34-year-old shared her thoughts and noted […] The post Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Lavish Engagement Shoot
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are still celebrating their new marriage and the new wife took to Instagram earlier today to share stunning photos from their lavish engagement shoot!. The lavish photo shoot was held in Dubai...
The Hollywood Gossip
Mackenzie McKee to Ex-Husband: While You're Motorboating Your New Girlfriend, I'm Raising Our Kids!
When Mackenzie McKee revealed that she and husband Josh McKee had decided to end their marriage, the news didn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, Mack and Josh were off and on throughout their years together, and even during their “good” times, fans often got the sense that they were hanging on by a thread.
Julia Roberts celebrates twins' 18th birthday with cute baby photo
Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus are 18 years old!. On Nov. 28, the "Eat Pray Love" star shared a birthday blessing on Instagram with a photo taken when the twins were infants. "18," she wrote in the caption. "Love you." Roberts, 55, and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, 53,...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa and Her Family Continue This Sweet Holiday Tradition for Their Loved Ones
Kelly Ripa, 52, does not hold back when it comes to celebrating the holidays. Whether it's the many costumes she and Ryan Seacrest don each Halloween on Live with Kelly and Ryan, or the tacky Christmas sweaters she pulls out each December, we know that the talk show host is the definition of festive. And so, it should come as no surprise that Ripa has established a special tradition for her friends and family every time Christmas rolls around.
Priyanka Chopra, Jana Kramer and More Celebs Show Off Their 2022 Holiday Decorations: See Photos
’Tis the season! As November kicks into high gear, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jana Kramer are among the stars already excited about the winter holidays — and even more thrilled to decorate. “It’s up,” the Quantico alum, 40, captioned a November 10 Instagram Story selfie in front of her decorated Christmas tree. In a second snap, she […]
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Cute New Photo With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 36, shared a sweet snapshot of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Story on Nov. 27, and we can’t get over the cuteness! “Future footballer comin [sic] at ya!”, the blonde bombshell captioned the post alongside her beau, Tom Pelphrey, 40. For the photo, Kaley rocked a casual look featuring black leggings and a blue New York Giants jersey with the number 30 on it. The Big Bang Theory actress opted out of wearing makeup and tied her blonde tresses up in a messy bun for the evening at home.
Straight Nate Injures Himself Dancing At A Wedding
Straight Nate injured himself this weekend at a wedding!. Straight Nate wasn't in on Friday so that he could travel to a wedding off the coast of Georgia. However, while he was at the wedding, he ended up hurting his knees on the dance floor. Then Garrett also discusses how cold his studio is!
Christina Haack Reveals Whether She Has Regrets About ‘Flip or Flop’ Experience Before ‘Nostalgic’ Last Episode
No regrets! Christina Hall (née Haack) is reflecting on her Flip or Flop experience as the long-running series concludes with Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. "I think it filled its purpose. I can't look back like that and think about things that way," the HGTV personality, 39, told Entertainment Tonight before the special episode […]
Sadie Robertson Shows off Baby Bump as She Enters 2nd Trimester [Pictures]
Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way. In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.
Comments / 0