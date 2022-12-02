Read full article on original website
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again
When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
Open Letter to the Muslim MMA Fighter in Montana
I got a chance to watch the MMA fights in Billings, Montana this past Saturday night. It was the Fusion Fight league's "Season's Beatings" mixed martial arts event at the Metra. It was a great time as always. They always start the fights with the pledge, a prayer for fighter...
I Got Severely Injured By This Montana Food…
It happens to me more often than I’d care to admit. Whether it’s choking on a grape, a chicken bone slices my gums (I know gross), or pizza burning my hand- It happens to everyone. I finally tried a Montana Pastie. You know, the piping hot dough filled...
Montana School Enrollment at Highest Levels in Nearly 2 Decades
In a piece of great news for Montana, State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen released the preliminary fall 2022 student enrollment numbers for public, private, and homeschools recently. According to Elsie Arntzen:. The focus of education is parallel to the increase in enrollment of our public, private, and homeschool enrollment. The emphasis...
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
Montanans Are Going Crazy Over This Viral “Yellowstone” Video
A video shared on Instagram featuring a man fishing in Montana while on horseback has been receiving a lot of attention online lately. The video was shared on the Bozeman Reddit page with the following caption;. Everything I hate about the idiots the show Yellowstone “inspires” in one shot....
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Is Montana Losing It’s Greatness Over Politics? Here’s The Sequel
I wrote an article earlier this week asking if Montana was losing part of its unique identity over politics. I explained how as a conservative, I really enjoyed the fact that when I first moved to Montana several years ago, everyone kind of just did their own thing and for whatever reason, that seemed to work. Now, I realize that the bigger towns are more progressive than the smaller ones, however, Montana has traditionally been a place where as long as you mind your own business, everyone gets along.
Montana Wines To Pair With Holiday Dinners
What do you think of when you hear the words "Montana wine?" Did you ever consider Montana to be wine country at all? It's nowhere near the popularity of California's Napa Valley, the northeast regions of France, or the Mendoza region of Argentina where some of the most well-known wines of the world are manufactured but just like most things in the Treasure State, it can still surprise you.
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?
Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
A Friendly Reminder, Montana: Don’t Desert This Present After Christmas
Careful what you wish for. There are a lot of people out there who will give someone a puppy for Christmas. It may be great the day you get it or a hit while everyone is there for the holidays, but after that, the work starts. Puppies are like having...
Thoughts After Paying My Montana Property Taxes This Week
So, I paid my property taxes this week, just like many of you did. Some of you don't know that you did because you have yours included in your monthly house payment. I looked up the taxes that I've paid on my house. I bought my house in 2006. And my taxes on it have gone up a little bit every year. Since I moved in there up until now, I've paid $47,989.88 in property taxes. That's not income tax or cell phone tax or any other type of tax. That's just the price I've had to pay to be allowed to live in my house.
Montana Soldiers May Soon Be Exempt from COVID Vax Mandate
Montana soldiers serving in the US military may soon be exempt from the nonsensical COVID vaccine mandate. The Biden Administration has been forcing the shot on soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel and threatening to kick them out of the service if they don't comply. US House Republican...
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Hits Solar Panels and Sage Grouse
We had a caller, Jeff from Butte, on Monday's statewide radio show. He loved the fact that Governor John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", fired his entire policy team. He also really liked the part of the episode dealing with oil, gas, solar panels, and sage grouse. As someone who talks Montana politics every day, I concur.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
How Small Can Montana’s Counties Get? Here’s the 5 Smallest Ones
Montana has a lot of counties, which makes sense considering it's the fourth largest state in the United States. The population of these counties isn't very high, but some are quite large in size, like Beaverhead County, Flathead County, and Big Horn County. But which ones are the smallest? And, just how small are they? Let's look at the top five smallest counties in Montana. Is your hometown in one of these?
New Movie Filmed In Montana Stars Nicolas Cage
Whether you love or hate this actor, you have to admit that it's cool to have such a high-profile celebrity visit our state. In January 2022, it was announced that Nicolas Cage was filming not one, but two movies in Montana. Cage is an Academy Award-winning actor who has appeared in everything from blockbuster films to small independent movies. He's a versatile actor, and many love his work.
