Archbold, OH

Ohio Organic Grains Conference set for Jan.

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA — On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.

While each day is specific to advanced or transitioning farmers, respectively, it is strongly encouraged to attend both days of the conference. The event will have numerous exhibitor-sponsors as well as networking time built into the schedule. If you are interested in being a conference sponsor, visit www.go.osu.edu/organicgrains for sponsorship forms.

Early Bird registration is $90 for both days ($60 for a single day) and due by December 9th, 2022. After December 9th, registration increases to $120 for both days ($80 for a single day). Student (high school and college) Early Bird rates are $65 for both days ($40 for a single day). After December 9th, the student rate increases to $90 for both days ($65 for a single day). Registration is online only at www.go.osu.edu/organicgrainsreg. Registration is open to anyone. There will be no virtual option available for the conference. Registration for the conference includes dinner on the first day and lunch on the second day as well as all conference materials.

For those staying overnight, Sauder Heritage Inn is the conference hotel. Rooms are available until December 9th, 2022. Hotel stay includes a hot breakfast. Book directly by calling (800) 590-9755. Questions related to this event can be directed to Eric Richer, OSU Extension, [email protected] and/or Maddie Newcomb [email protected] or by calling 419-337-9210.

