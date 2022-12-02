ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brownsnation.com

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return

The Cleveland Browns will debut Deshaun Watson this weekend in his first game of the 2022 NFL season. While the start is against his old team, the Houston Texans, he’s ready to play for the win. With him getting ready during team practices, teammate Amari Cooper had some words...
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game

Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

It is Saturday, December 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to travel to Houston for their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Because Deshaun Watson is returning to Houston in his debut with the Browns, there will be plenty of intrigued NFL fans following this game. Fan...
Sporting News

Browns vs. Texans coverage map: Why most NFL fans can't watch Deshaun Watson return on TV

Since Deshaun Watson's suspension was announced at 11 games, the NFL's Week 13 matchup between Cleveland and Houston has been circled on calendars. Watson came to the Texans with plenty of hype as the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and seemed to live up to the promise, putting together stellar seasons and signing a four-year, $177.5 million extension to remain in Houston. But he became disgruntled with the franchise and requested a trade.
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

Week 13 of the NFL season could be an inflection point for the 4-7 Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for them on Sunday versus the Houston Texans. He is the best and most talented quarterback the team has had in decades, and he could,...
Pro Football Rumors

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on hot seat?

One name which is being floated in that regard is Browns HC Kevin Stefanski. According to executives who have spoken to the Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora on the subject of coaches on the hot seat, Cleveland is a team to watch with respect to the 40-year-old. Stefanski joined...
brownsnation.com

2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns head into week 13 with their playoff hopes in the balance. However, they face a winnable game against the 1-9-1 Houston Texans. While the Texans aren’t doing great, the Browns can’t take them lightly. They need to use their personnel to expose weaknesses that the...
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell is ‘having fun again’ playing with Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The music blasted throughout the locker room inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, as Donovan Mitchell sang and danced alongside teammate Darius Garland. The Cavaliers were celebrating yet another win, their 15th on the season and fifth in the last seven games. As Garland likes to say, the Cleveland vibes are “immaculate.”

