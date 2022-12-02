Read full article on original website
Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns will debut Deshaun Watson this weekend in his first game of the 2022 NFL season. While the start is against his old team, the Houston Texans, he’s ready to play for the win. With him getting ready during team practices, teammate Amari Cooper had some words...
Top Takeaways: Deshaun Watson's debut was a dud but Browns truck Texans 27-14 with 3 TD returns
Deshaun Watson’s Browns debut left much to be desired but three returns for touchdowns - a punt return, fumble return and a pick-6 - gave Cleveland a 27-14 win over the Texans.
Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki helped off field vs. Texans, carted to locker room
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, one of the emerging bright spots on the Browns defense, left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the fourth quarter. He was helped to the sideline by the training staff and was carted to the locker room. Takitaki was injured on a...
Texans fans ready for Deshaun Watson's return to NFL in Houston
The Cleveland Browns QB is set to play his former team, the Texans, during his return game after being suspended from the NFL for nearly two years due to sexual misconduct allegations.
Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game
Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)
It is Saturday, December 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to travel to Houston for their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Because Deshaun Watson is returning to Houston in his debut with the Browns, there will be plenty of intrigued NFL fans following this game. Fan...
Browns vs. Texans coverage map: Why most NFL fans can't watch Deshaun Watson return on TV
Since Deshaun Watson's suspension was announced at 11 games, the NFL's Week 13 matchup between Cleveland and Houston has been circled on calendars. Watson came to the Texans with plenty of hype as the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and seemed to live up to the promise, putting together stellar seasons and signing a four-year, $177.5 million extension to remain in Houston. But he became disgruntled with the franchise and requested a trade.
Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson
Week 13 of the NFL season could be an inflection point for the 4-7 Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for them on Sunday versus the Houston Texans. He is the best and most talented quarterback the team has had in decades, and he could,...
'My God dang hero can't beat the Browns': Video of Bengals fan's rant after wisdom teeth removal goes viral
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is a lot of things — a Heisman Trophy winner, a national champion and a franchise quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. But perhaps the best description for the 25-year-old was given by superfan Haven Wolfe while loopy under anesthesia: "He's pretty, but dang it, he's talented."
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on hot seat?
One name which is being floated in that regard is Browns HC Kevin Stefanski. According to executives who have spoken to the Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora on the subject of coaches on the hot seat, Cleveland is a team to watch with respect to the 40-year-old. Stefanski joined...
2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans
The Cleveland Browns head into week 13 with their playoff hopes in the balance. However, they face a winnable game against the 1-9-1 Houston Texans. While the Texans aren’t doing great, the Browns can’t take them lightly. They need to use their personnel to expose weaknesses that the...
Donovan Mitchell is ‘having fun again’ playing with Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The music blasted throughout the locker room inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, as Donovan Mitchell sang and danced alongside teammate Darius Garland. The Cavaliers were celebrating yet another win, their 15th on the season and fifth in the last seven games. As Garland likes to say, the Cleveland vibes are “immaculate.”
