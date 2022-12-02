Read full article on original website
Luzerne Foundation Community Champion: The Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA
In 2019, the Friedman Jewish Community Center (“JCC”) opened the doors to a new, vibrant 57,000-square-foot facility in Kingston,
City colleges extend successful tuition-exchange program
Pennsylvania College of Technology and Lycoming College are extending a tuition-exchange pilot program that may benefit full-time employees at both city institutions – as well as their dependent children and spouses/partners. The pilot program has supported employee recruitment and retention at both institutions; the extension is expected to perpetuate...
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
New ministry launches program for those in judicial system
Williamsport, Pa. — A new style of bakery is in town. The Rise Up Village Bakery is a training and mentoring program for people who have been involved in the judicial system. The program, which helps to teach job and life skills, is part of the newest ministry at the United Churches of Lycoming County. The bakery operates on Mondays at New Covenant United Church of Christ (202 E. Third...
Children’s Service Center celebrates primary care expansion
CONYNGHAM, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ribbon cutting was held Friday for the “Conyngham Primary Health Center” which is part of the “Children’s Service Center.” The expansion added primary care to the center’s lineup, which also includes treatment for behavioral health, substance abuse, and autism disorders. The President and CEO of the center, which officially […]
Penn College relaxes admission requirements for nursing programs
Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has dropped an admissions test requirement for nursing majors. Historically, applicants for Penn College's nursing degree programs needed to complete a TEAS exam to qualify for selective admission. Starting this December, the test will no longer be required and selections will instead be based on high school or transfer grades. The degree programs no longer requiring the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS)...
Holiday ornament sale in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport. The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month. The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber...
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
Former school building in Washingtonville getting new life
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — If you've been to Washingtonville in the last 92 years, you may have seen the DeLong Memorial School. It was built in 1930 by Frank DeLong, a local inventor. "1930 through the late 1970s, and then it served a variety of purposes after that up until...
Things to Do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or are visiting, there are some great things to do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. These attractions include The Taber Museum, The World of Little League Museum, Indian Park, Millionaires’ Row, and the Kaos Fun Zone. World of Little League Museum. Located in Williamsport, PA, the...
Christmas parade and tree lighting in West Pittston
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus came to town a little early in Luzerne County. He was in West Pittston Sunday evening for the borough's parade and Christmas tree lighting. People who stopped by enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies and sang Christmas carols in Luzerne County. Want to see...
Three PennDOT employees earn Innovation Awards
Montoursville, Pa. — Three local PennDOT team members have been awarded Innovation Awards for suggesting an efficient system for ordering, storing, and dispensing diesel fluid. The employees represent District 3, which includes Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties. PennDOT collects employee suggestions through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, an online system that allows workers to submit their ideas. In the last 10 years, staff members have submitted...
Penn College students reflect on service-learning Alaska trip
Williamsport, Pa. — A group of Penn College students explored Alaska and expanded their cultural understandings in a service-learning trip over the summer. In partnership with YWCA Alaska, staff and students in Penn College's human services & restorative justice campaign hosted a conference of human services professionals at the University of Alaska Anchorage. The focus on the conference was preventing and dealing with cases of domestic violence from a professional...
Berwick bands together to keep community warm
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Berwick community has banded together to provide winter essentials for neighbors in need. Hats, coats, and gloves were handed out today at the “Beyond Violence” building on West 11th Street. The items were distributed free of charge to anyone who showed up. Most of the coats were brand new. […]
Winter coats for kids in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Children in Luzerne County were able to pick out a new winter coat Sunday. The Back Mountain Police Association collected warm winter coats, hats, and gloves and handed them out Sunday afternoon at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre. They say the need is great this year.
Penn College teams have busy Saturday
Pennsylvania College of Technology wrestlers placed fifth in a 15-team invitational field Saturday, while the college’s basketball teams opened United East play with road losses. FLASHBACK. Wrestling. At the RIT Invitational, the Wildcats came away with one individual second-place finish, two thirds, one fifth and one sixth. Isaac Cory,...
Christmas parade returns to Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 12/5/22
The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on U.S. Route 11 (Main Street) and state Route 2031 (Stephenson Street) in Duryea on Saturday for the Duryea Christmas Stroll from 4 to 8 p.m.
Seven Attorneys Admitted to Practice in Lycoming County
On December 1, 2022, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas admitted seven new lawyers to the practice of law in the county. Although the ceremony is no longer required in the era of statewide admission, Lycoming County has continued this practice as a way to introduce attorneys to the Bench and Bar of the county.
