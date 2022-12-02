Kentucky Baseball Releases Full 2023 Schedule

Kentucky baseball has released its entire schedule for the upcoming 2023 schedule:

The Wildcats will open the season on Feb. 17, traveling out east to North Carolina for a three-game set against Elon University. They'll then return home for a 10-game stand, beginning against Evansville on Feb. 21.

Kentucky's first of just three Power Five non-conference games comes on March 14, as the Indiana Hoosiers will travel to Kentucky Proud Park. The SEC opener will follow, as the Mississippi State Bulldogs will play three games in Lexington from March 17-19.

The first of two games against Louisville comes on the road on April 11 in the middle of a seven-game road trip. The second will be two weeks later on April 25 at KPP.

UK will have five home SEC series this season, against Miss State, Missouri, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida. The five road conference series will come against Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Kentucky finished the 2022 season with a 33-26 (12-18 SEC) record, though it finished on somewhat of a high note, as the Cats won three games in the SEC Tournament. It wasn't enough to make it to the NCAA Tournament, however.

The 2023 season is year seven for head coach Nick Mingione, who hasn't taken his team to the tournament since 2017, his first year at the helm.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .