flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO Hosts Successful Shop With A Cop Event
BUNNELL, FL – On December 2, 2022, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) hosted its largest-ever Shop With a Cop event. Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities, a tax-deductible 501(C)(3) charity established by Sheriff Staly in 2020, hosted this event to provide holiday gifts to children in the Flagler County community who would otherwise may not have a holiday.
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Family of former DSC administrator honors his memory with endowed scholarship
The family of the late Michael Elam, Daytona State College's vice president for student development from 2000-2009, has established an endowed scholarship fund with the DSC Foundation, a press release announced. "Mike was a great mentor, colleague and friend to me," DSC President Dr. Tom LoBasso said in the press...
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning Board gives a thumbs up to hotel project on A1A
Residents came to the Planning Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, with an abundance of questions regarding the proposed hotel project at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. Cobb Cole attorney Rob Merrell, who is representing the property owner, said he counted 44 questions from the public before proceeding to address them. More questions were later asked.
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
click orlando
Daytona Beach officer on leave after domestic violence arrest, department says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer is on administrative leave after being accused of domestic violence, the department said. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Officer Justin Dunne and a woman went out Wednesday evening and both returned to his residence around 1 a.m. on Thursday where “an altercation took place.”
villages-news.com
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
fox35orlando.com
Motorcyclist dies after striking two deer in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was riding his motorcycle in Flagler County was killed after striking two deer who walked onto the roadway Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old Palm Coast man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road around 12:45 a.m. At some point,...
fox35orlando.com
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - If you haven't been in the Christmas spirit lately, maybe a video of the one and only Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach will give you the push you need to feel more jolly. Santa was spotted falling from the sky at Flagler Beach by...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
fox35orlando.com
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
askflagler.com
Flagler Beach Candidates Divided on Future of City Manager
FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach City Commission election is coming in March, and one of the most pressing issues is the future of William Whitson, the City Manager. Whitson was placed on the hot seat earlier this year when he did not apply for a sizeable tourism grant within the allotted period, potentially costing the city a chance at up to $739,000. The debacle saw Mayor Suzie Johnston file her own application on the city’s behalf past the deadline as a Hail Mary, but it achieved nothing but further debate.
WESH
Man drowns while swimming at Volusia County beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a South Carolina man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Officials say it happened south of New Smyrna Beach in the Bethune Beach area. The man was apparently working in Orlando and came with friends to have lunch...
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office: Missing 15-year-old located safe
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 15-year-old Alayna Whalen has been located safely. ORIGINAL: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help locating a 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Friday.
New program to crack down on stolen guns in Volusia, Flagler counties finds success
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have put a task force together to deal with a rise in crime involving young men in two local counties. Prosecutors and law enforcement are calling the stolen guns that end up in the hands of children used in crimes an epidemic. Officials said...
WESH
Homeowners in Volusia community devastated by Hurricane Nicole determined to rebuild
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Recovery efforts continue along the coast in Volusia County where back-to-back tropical storms left a number of properties damaged or destroyed. In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, homes literally fell into the ocean during Nicole. “When that tore apart like tissue paper I was very concerned,” said Phil Martin, who...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave
Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
