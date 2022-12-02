ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

FCSO Hosts Successful Shop With A Cop Event

BUNNELL, FL – On December 2, 2022, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) hosted its largest-ever Shop With a Cop event. Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities, a tax-deductible 501(C)(3) charity established by Sheriff Staly in 2020, hosted this event to provide holiday gifts to children in the Flagler County community who would otherwise may not have a holiday.
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
Ormond Beach Planning Board gives a thumbs up to hotel project on A1A

Residents came to the Planning Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, with an abundance of questions regarding the proposed hotel project at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. Cobb Cole attorney Rob Merrell, who is representing the property owner, said he counted 44 questions from the public before proceeding to address them. More questions were later asked.
Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience

I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
Motorcyclist dies after striking two deer in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was riding his motorcycle in Flagler County was killed after striking two deer who walked onto the roadway Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old Palm Coast man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road around 12:45 a.m. At some point,...
Flagler Beach Candidates Divided on Future of City Manager

FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach City Commission election is coming in March, and one of the most pressing issues is the future of William Whitson, the City Manager. Whitson was placed on the hot seat earlier this year when he did not apply for a sizeable tourism grant within the allotted period, potentially costing the city a chance at up to $739,000. The debacle saw Mayor Suzie Johnston file her own application on the city’s behalf past the deadline as a Hail Mary, but it achieved nothing but further debate.
Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave

Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
