Cincinnati, OH

Chiefs safety fired up Bengals with comments. Here are Andy Reid’s thoughts on that

By Jesse Newell
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals did not like locker-room comments earlier this week from Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.

And neither, it turns out, did Andy Reid.

The Chiefs coach was asked Friday about Justin Reid’s words from Wednesday when he said he planned on “locking down” Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst.

“I’m not real big on that. He’s new to our team,” Andy Reid said of Justin Reid. “He’s aware of it now, for sure. He wasn’t before.”

Justin Reid spoke Wednesday with reporters — including Fox 4’s PJ Green — about the upcoming matchup with Cincinnati after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship.

“Some of the missed tackles, explosive plays, a lot of it’s going to come down to making a play on the ball,” Reid said. “They have 88, Higbee? No, it’s not Higbee; he’s with the Rams ... what’s his name? It is Higgins. Higbee and Higgins. They are going to have him back. He’s a very talented receiver too, more of a finesse type of guy. Not the best blocker. I’m going to lock him down, straight up. So we’re going to have to come out in the game and play our best game and go out and do it.”

That video quickly went viral on Twitter, where some Bengals had words for Reid before he responded. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase was one of the players who took exception.

Justin Reid later clarified on Twitter he was talking about the tight end Hurst during the interview but followed with, “Nonetheless, any and everybody still getting locked up.”

When asked about Justin Reid on Thursday, Hurst said the Bengals “obviously see stuff” online.

“I feel like I’m the last person you probably want to talk (stuff) about,” Hurst told reporters, “because I have a long memory.”

Justin Reid joined the Chiefs in March after signing a three-year, free-agent contract with the team. He’s started all 11 games with 52 tackles and two passes defensed.

The Chiefs-Bengals game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Central at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
