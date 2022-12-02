ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rule out two starters in Week 13 vs. Cowboys

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4cze_0jVZGskG00

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out two players Friday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

With a tough matchup on both sides of the ball, the Colts will be without starting right tackle Braden Smith (illness) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (shin/ankle).

Smith popped up on the injury report Thursday with an illness and didn’t practice Friday. The Colts were already mismatched against a vaunted Cowboys pass rush. That becomes even more so regardless of whether it’s Dennis Kelly or Matt Pryor at right tackle.

Moore was expected to miss this week and potentially further games after suffering a shin injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is some positive news in that Kwity Paye (ankle) should be making his return after battling an injury for the better part of the last two months. Paye practiced in full all week.

Tight end Jelani Woods will be listed as questionable for the game after being listed on the report with shoulder and quad injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts routed 54-19 by Cowboys in prime time

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) came out of the prime-time matchup Sunday night with a brutal 54-19 loss against the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) at AT&T Stadium. It was a game that the Colts weren’t expected to win. They showed plenty of life early on, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. But more self-inflicted wounds and costly mistakes continue to haunt the Colts and keep them from competing for an entire game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders final injury report for Week 13 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders will be without top cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over the Houston Texans, will miss his second consecutive game. With Washington’s bye week coming in Week 14, the Commanders may be looking to get St-Juste an extra week of rest before the final stretch.
The Spun

Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts did not have the best luck against Pennsylvania teams the last two weeks as they lost to both the Eagles and the Steelers. The Colts will try to halt that two-game slide as they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will potentially give them some separation from the Jacksonville Jaguars and still keep them in second place in the AFC South. Here are our Colts Week 13 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Final injury report released, are Cowboys good enough without Beckham?

As Monday’s meeting with who-know-who approaches, the Cowboys front office may be looking internally for a reference point when it comes to questions about Beckham’s knee. Plus, why Cowboys fans shouldn’t lose sight of the year CeeDee Lamb is having while they pine away for OBJ, and why a look at the stats would seem to indicate that this drawn-out courtship might be something of a waste of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy