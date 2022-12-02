In the web series “2 Bikes 1 Wheelchair,” Francis Cade and Justin Levene are cycling unsupported across the USA. With Francis on a bike and Justin on a hand-cycle, the two aim to complete the journey and raise money for Get Kids Going!, an organization that provides disabled kids with the equipment needed to partake in various sports. Watch the first episode and learn more about their trip here…

