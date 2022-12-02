Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
How Do Offshore UK Oil and Gas Job Figures Stack Up?
Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has released its latest workforce insight report, which details the organization’s most recent offshore oil and gas industry job data. In the report, OEUK forecasts that the offshore oil and gas sector will support 213,600 jobs this year when direct, indirect and induced...
rigzone.com
Xodus To Set Up New Green Hydrogen Facility In Western Australia
Energy consultancy Xodus is developing a new green hydrogen product that will be scalable up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzer capacity. The project will be based in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. MercurHy is an export scale project which aims to supply green hydrogen whilst leveraging economies of...
rigzone.com
USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
The short supply of labor in the US oil patch has plagued exploration and production companies all year. — The short supply of labor in the US oil patch has plagued exploration and production companies all year, and the tightness continues. While the sector’s unemployment rate jumped to 3.1%...
Comments / 0