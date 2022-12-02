Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
Is It Time For Montana To Get Serious About This? Many Say Yes.
The last couple of weeks have been a bit rough in terms of weather. We've seen a significant amount of snowfall over the last week, which means that the roads throughout Montana have been covered in ice and snow. One of Montanans' biggest complaints is road conditions during the winter.
KULR8
Several crashes reported throughout Montana
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes throughout the state Monday, particularly along I-90. Road conditions are covered in snow and ice on highways in most of the state. A disabled vehicle is blocking the I-90 westbound lane near the Idaho-Montana state border at mile-marker 2....
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?
Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons
There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Western Montana's early season snowpack
If you like winter, you probably love the fun recreation that snow brings. However, snow isn’t just for fun. As snow accumulates, it helps to develop a snowpack in the mountains. Why is snowpack important to western Montana, and how are early season conditions shaping up? Watch the video...
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBCMontana
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again
When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
I Got Severely Injured By This Montana Food…
It happens to me more often than I’d care to admit. Whether it’s choking on a grape, a chicken bone slices my gums (I know gross), or pizza burning my hand- It happens to everyone. I finally tried a Montana Pastie. You know, the piping hot dough filled...
Open Letter to the Muslim MMA Fighter in Montana
I got a chance to watch the MMA fights in Billings, Montana this past Saturday night. It was the Fusion Fight league's "Season's Beatings" mixed martial arts event at the Metra. It was a great time as always. They always start the fights with the pledge, a prayer for fighter...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Montanans Are Going Crazy Over This Viral “Yellowstone” Video
A video shared on Instagram featuring a man fishing in Montana while on horseback has been receiving a lot of attention online lately. The video was shared on the Bozeman Reddit page with the following caption;. Everything I hate about the idiots the show Yellowstone “inspires” in one shot....
