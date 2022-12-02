ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Several crashes reported throughout Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes throughout the state Monday, particularly along I-90. Road conditions are covered in snow and ice on highways in most of the state. A disabled vehicle is blocking the I-90 westbound lane near the Idaho-Montana state border at mile-marker 2....
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons

There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Western Montana's early season snowpack

If you like winter, you probably love the fun recreation that snow brings. However, snow isn’t just for fun. As snow accumulates, it helps to develop a snowpack in the mountains. Why is snowpack important to western Montana, and how are early season conditions shaping up? Watch the video...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
MONTANA STATE
