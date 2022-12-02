Read full article on original website
Flu-like illnesses prompt hospital systems to restrict visitors, statewide activity high
Hospital systems in Indiana are enacting visitor restrictions in response to high flu-like illness activity – which can include flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Data from the Indiana Department of Health suggests this is the earliest start to high flu-like illnesses in the state since at least 2011. IU Health...
Department of Energy program aims to make low-income Hoosier homes more energy efficient
The U.S. Department of Energy’s weatherization program provides energy assessments for qualifying Hoosiers to ensure their homes are utilizing energy properly. The program is intended for low-income families and gives priority to families with children, those with disabilities and older Hoosiers. Christin Willman is the weatherization training team leader...
