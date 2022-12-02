New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Mike White will remain the team's starting quarterback for their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have looked like a revitalized team with Mike White under center, putting up 53 points in their last two games and nearly taking a win over the Vikings in Week 13. White's abilities will truly be put to the test next week against the Bills' formidable defense, while Joe Flacco continues to operate as the primary backup and Zach Wilson sits.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO