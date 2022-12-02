Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike White to start at quarterback again for Jets in Week 14
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Mike White will remain the team's starting quarterback for their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have looked like a revitalized team with Mike White under center, putting up 53 points in their last two games and nearly taking a win over the Vikings in Week 13. White's abilities will truly be put to the test next week against the Bills' formidable defense, while Joe Flacco continues to operate as the primary backup and Zach Wilson sits.
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) active for Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Leonard Fournette (hip) active for their Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was able to practice in full for tonight's game, so it seems like he should be close to full health against the Saints. He should continue to work alongside rookie Rachaad White in a time share.
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 14
Most fantasy leagues have just one week left in the regular season. It's crunch time. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Bucs rule out Cameron Brate (illness) for Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out tight end Cameron Brate (illness) for Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Brate was dealing with a tough non-COVID illness all week, and will take the night off as he recovers. The last time Brate missed games, we saw rookie Cade Otton take over the starting tight end job for the Bucs.
Panthers release Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released Baker Mayfield on Monday. Sam Darnold will start again in Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks and P.J. Walker will be the backup. Mayfield set multiple career-worsts across seven games (six starts) for the Panthers this season, including a 57.8 completion percentage, 2.9% passing touchdown rate, and 5.6 adjusted yards per attempt. Despite Mayfield's poor play, there is speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might sign him after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury.
Titans' Treylon Burks being evaluated for a concussion
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is being evaluated for a concussion. Burks is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head during Week 13's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before exiting the game, Burks caught his only target for 25 yards and a touchdown.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) questionable to return in Week 13; Brock Purdy in at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was carted to the locker room in Week 13 and is questionable to return against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo twisted his ankle while two Dolphins defenders tackled him to the ground, and appeared to be in serious pain as he was carted to locker room. Brock Purdy will take over at quarterback against the Dolphins.
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 14
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Schefter: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) reportedly does not need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks
According to Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly could return in seven-to-eight weeks. Despite earlier reports stating Garoppolo's foot injury was season-ending, doctors determined San Francisco's quarterback would not need surgery while a return could occur if rehab goes well. Expect Brock Purdy to start under center while Garoppolo is sidelined.
Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday,. Mayfield will join his third career team after several injuries occurred to their quarterback depth. Expect the 27-year old to at least play a backup role behind Bryce Perkins if Wolford were to miss any time with current neck discomfort.
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Either of These Underwhelming Offenses Get Going?
Week 13 ends with an NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A Saints win would pull them within a half-game of the division lead at *checks standings* 5-8. If Tampa Bay can rebound from last week’s loss in Cleveland, they’ll steady their ship at an even 6-6, with a 1.5-game division lead heading into the final five weeks of the regular season.
T.J. McConnell (illness) listed as questionable on Indiana's Wednesday injury report
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After two missed games with an illness, McConnell's availability remains in the air. Expect Bennedict Mathurin to see more minutes versus a Minnesota unit ranked 16th in defensive rating if McConnell is ruled out.
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Herro will be active at home despite being listed with a left ankle sprain. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Herro's Tuesday projection includes 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
Pelicans' Devonte' Graham (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte' Graham (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Graham is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 7.0 minutes against Detroit. Graham's Wednesday projection...
