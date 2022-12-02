Chicopee tree lighting ceremony with Santa

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the city of Chicopee!

The community kicking off the holiday season with an annual tradition Friday night.

Chicopee residents and leaders gathered at city hall for their ‘Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.’

There was holiday music, as well as Christmas carols from the Girl Scouts along with Victory Chapel Christian Fellowship Church. And what’s a celebration without dancing? A performance also being put on by members of Dance Dynamics.

“It gets us ready for Christmas and the start of the Christmas season. The kids love to see Santa.

He loves fire trucks! So he wants to see Santa on the fire truck,” said Christina LaFlamme from Chicopee.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau was joined by Santa Clause to spread holiday cheer. Kids were able to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and even take home a gift bag.

The Polish National Credit Union, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Florence Bank, Peoples Bank, Westfield Bank, and National Convenience Distributors are sponsors of the event.

