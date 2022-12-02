Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
Viral God of War Ragnarok Video Shows Impressive Hidden Thor Detail
God of War Ragnarok is a real treat and has been satisfying fans everywhere, especially thanks to its hours upon hours of content. There's a lot to discover within the game beyond the twists and turns of the main story. Many have noticed wild hidden details such as heavy foreshadowing to the game's biggest twist, Odin disguising himself as a dwarf near the start of the game to spit on Kratos and Atreus from atop a bridge, and more. However, some hidden details are almost quite literally microscopic or otherwise very difficult to notice under normal means. Thankfully, Sony Santa Monica added a photo mode to the game which has allowed fans to examine every pixel up close.
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
Naruto Finally Adapts an Iconic SasuSaku Scene
Naruto is busy this year, and you only have to look at its manga to see why. Not only is Boruto coming around with an all-new arc, but the franchise is also doling out two new spin-offs. Kakashi and Sasuke are leading their own manga right now after spending decades in Naruto Uzumaki's shadow. And now, a new update just inked a rather iconic Sakura x Sasuke scene from canon.
David Harbour Reveals Role in Unannounced Horror Game
David Harbour is set to star next year in a big screen adaptation of PlayStation's Gran Turismo franchise, but it seems the actor is also going to appear in an actual video game as well! In an interview with Video Games FanNation, Harbour revealed that he is set to appear in a horror game alongside Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer. Harbour did not reveal much in the way of additional details, such as the game's title or even the developer. However, he seems to be under the impression that it will be coming out in 2023.
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Witcher Showrunner Breaks Silence on Backlash to Henry Cavill Recasting
In late October it was revealed that Henry Cavill would be returning as Superman during the post-credits scene for the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. A few days after the film hit theaters Cavill broke his silence on his return and also hinted at his future as the character. It was also announced that the actor would exit Netflix's The Witcher series and Liam Hemsworth would take over the Geralt of Riva role. With all major changes there's sure to be some fan backlash and it happened in a big way. Cavill and Hemsworth have been supportive of each other during the transition and we still have one more season with the former in the leading role. Now, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich is breaking her silence on the backlash.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Explains Major Namor Changes
Thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of Marvel's oldest characters is now in the MCU — Namor. But while Namor is finally in live action as played by Tenoch Huerta, the film makes some major changes to the iconic character by giving the hero a new background and origin. Now, Marvel producer Nate More is explaining some of the major changes in the character from the pages of comics to the screen. In an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast (via The Direct), Moore broke down not just the character's new Mesoamerican heritage, but his relationship with Wakanda as well.
Margot Robbie Reacts To James Gunn's New DC Role (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite comic book actor ever since playing Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While Lady Gaga will be taking on the role in the upcoming Joker sequel, that film is not set in the same universe as Robbie's version, which means she could still return as the character in the future. It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her opinion about Gunn's new role.
The Witcher Franchise Star Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth Recasting
Henry Cavill has been having an eventful year with his triumphant return as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It was also revealed that Cavill would be exiting Netflix's hit series The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Riva. The actor exiting the role seems pretty amicable and fans seem interested to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Cavill commented on leaving the role and even gave his replacement high praise stating that he has "enthusiasm" to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Now, the star of The Witcher spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, Michelle Yeoh has broken her silence on the situation and it seems that she's also excited to see what Hemsworth will bring to the table.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Toga the MVP After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been intense for both the heroes and villains so far, and the series has awarded Himiko Toga the MVP title after her big decision in the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's forces as the heroes tried to stop the villains' plans as soon as they possibly could, but all the while Hawks had a secret mission of his own on top of it. His main goal in the raid was to take Twice out of the equation, and Toga's still hurting quite a bit as a result.
Joker 2 Fan Art Gives Lady Gaga Classic Court Jester Harley Quinn Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery have been working on a ten year plan to revitalize their DC Comics franchise and even placed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will work hand in hand on films in the main DC Universe, with projects like the Joker sequel will be handled by Todd Phillips and co. It was recently revealed that a sequel to 2019's Joker movie was in the works and would be titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It would later be revealed that Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn for the film and that it would also have musical aspects. Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin filming sometime next year, so we have little to no details on how Lady Gaga will look as Harley Quinn and one fan has a great idea of how she could look. A DC Studios fan created a new concept of how the actress could look as Harley Quinn and even gives her a look that updates the classic court jester look.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Secret Wars, Spider-Man, and a Bad Idea
Rapping legends Biggie and Eminem take top spots in this week's sales! The time-jumping Marjorie Finnegan holds her own two spots and a potential film on the way. Spider-Man shares a few covers with Slim Shady but also has his own with his infamous Secret Wars cover and a book related to Hallow's Eve. We see a Batman book attempt a claim on the first appearance of a key video game icon. Finally, Bad Idea is back at it with a secret comic debut that takes first place!
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leak Hints at New Gameplay Feature
Pre-order bonuses have leaked for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and they seem to reveal a feature that wasn't present in the original game. Apparently, the pre-purchase bonus will provide Cal Kestis with Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired skins, including a Hermit cosmetic and a Hermit Lightsaber set. The most interesting inclusion is a Combustion Blaster set, particularly since Cal didn't use any blasters in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order! Instead, Cal exclusively wielded a Lightsaber in the game, but it appears that might be changing in the sequel.
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Yellowstone Recap With Spoilers: "Watch 'Em Ride Away"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone… "Watch 'Em Ride Away" opens with a flashback as a young Rip and the others prepare to head off on a cattle drive. He asks young Beth for a kiss, but she rebuffs him and tells the others to be careful before watching everyone ride away. In the present, Beth is haunted by the past, though Rip tells her that he doesn't think about the past, just now and the future.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michael B. Jordan Breaks Silence on Killmonger Spoiler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already taken the world by storm, with the films box office already breaking records for Marvel Studios this year. Wakanda Forever is already the biggest superhero film of the year and is set to officially pass $400 million at the domestic box office. Director Ryan Coogler makes some key choices in the film, like making Namor the Submariner the main antagonist as well as changing his entire background. We also get a new Black Panther with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking over the mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. When the character enters the ancestral plane to become the Black Panther, she ends up seeing an unexpected relative with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) making a surprise appearance. Jordan denied that he'd be making a return for the sequel, and now he's facing the music. During a new interview with Extra TV, the actor breaks his silence on his shocking return.
Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reveals Reason Behind Canceling Multiplayer Mode
Back when Cyberpunk 2077 was leading up to its 2020 release date, CD Projekt Red had previously announced that a multiplayer component for the game would be arriving at some point after launch. A few months after the game hit store shelves, though, CD Projekt informed players that it had "reconsidered" this feature and later went on to cancel its addition entirely. And while fans never really knew why Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer was scrapped, we now have an official answer.
Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Would Have Supported Recasting After Heart Attack
Fans were devastated when news emerged that Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming the final season, though were delighted when he recovered and was able to continue bringing the series to life, but had things taken a worse turn or faced longer delays, he would have supported another actor taking on the role. Understandably, fans would have waited indefinitely to see the series come to a close, but the actor admitted that, had the final installments of the series not been released, he would have been disappointed that audiences wouldn't have seen how the series concluded.
