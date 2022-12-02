ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

Former Darlington worker sues city over alleged FMLA, ADA violations

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghiOJ_0jVZDxC600

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Darlington city employee has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of violating the Americans With Disabilities and Family and Medical leave acts.

William E. McMillian filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Florence on Nov. 15. He was hired as a maintenance technician in 2011 and was certified as a treatment plant operator and biological wastewater plant operator.

According to the lawsuit, he was on a medical leave of absence between April 14, 2021, and September 20, 2021. He was fired on Nov. 10, 2021 after being accused of being “aggressive” when he complained “about being treated in an unequal manner.”

McMillian’s lawsuit claims that the city “failed to properly provide FMLA job protection and retaliated” against him for taking FMLA leave. It also claims that the city treated him “differently because of his race and perceived disability” and retaliated against him because he objected to “discriminatory treatment.”

Darlington City Manager John Payne said he could not comment on any potential or actual legal matters.

According to the lawsuit, McMillian returned to work with no restrictions in September 2021 but that the city “initially delayed or denied” his return.

After he returned the work, the lawsuit says the city stripped him of his initial duties working in wastewater management without providing cross-training. He also was not permitted to use a city vehicle or lawn mower despite having no medical restrictions.

The city also denied him a proper opportunity for lunch and restroom breaks and subjected him to “labor intensive and difficult and/or dangerous tasks,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit includes other allegations against the city as well.

“Plaintiff is aware of Caucasian employees who had not been on medical leave, who worked through temp agencies who were allowed access to city vehicles, assigned Plaintiff’s old job duties, and allowed to listen to music with racial slurs and have firearms in the vehicle while working.”

McMillian’s lawsuit also alleges that the city violated his FMLA rights.

“Defendant retaliated and interfered with Plaintiff’s right to FMLA job protection;
and Defendant further retaliated against Plaintiff for requesting a fair return to work after medical leave, requesting equal treatment and complaining about unequal treatment, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that he “was supervised and disciplined in an unfair, unequal, and/or harassing way” and that led to him being “segregated and adversely affected his status as an employee, because of his race and disability and complaints.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages and damages for “emotional distress, mental anguish and humiliation” and other damages allowable under South Carolina law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County dealing with shortage of EMS workers, ambulances

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Marion County say they are working to overcome a shortage of EMS workers and ambulances that is affecting both city and county operations. At least six ambulances are currently out of service for various reasons, officials said, adding that more EMS workers at competitive salaries are also needed in […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marlboro County man faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges after alleged incident on Highway 1

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a person during an incident on Highway 1 near Wallace on Monday. Kevin Flaude Stewart, 33, was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center after his arrest on Tuesday at a residence in Wallace, according to sheriff’s office investigator Clay […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman is facing charges after a child in her care tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities. Documents obtained by WMBF News state that 59-year-old Rosemary Brown was arrested Saturday and charged with a count of unlawful neglect of a child. According to a...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Aynor Middle School teacher arrested on assault charge involving a student

An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school. On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

Fiber Industries to lay off 250 workers in Darlington County in January

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13. The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice, documents show. “On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing plant in Darlington County has planned to lay off 250 employees in 2023. The Darlington County manufacturer, Fiber Industries, announced its decision to lay off employees and issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. In the WARN notice obtained by...
abccolumbia.com

Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Darlington Co. plant that previously announced expansion, set to layoff 250 employees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fiber Industries has informed Darlington County leaders of plans to lay off 250 employees as part of a reduction in force, according to information from the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act (WARN). ABC15 got ahold of the WARN notice through Darlington County Administrator...
WBTW News13

Florence County caretaker accused of abusing vulnerable adult at residence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have charged a 57-year-old caretaker with abuse. Deputies arrested Falicia Ann Scott on Wednesday and charged her with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. She remained in the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning on a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records. According to the deputies, Scott […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy